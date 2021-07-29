WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden July 28 announced his intent to nominate three individuals to serve in key roles in his administration, including Indian American Jainey Bavishi.
Bavishi, who is Biden’s nominee for Assistant Secretary for Oceans and Atmosphere in the Department of Commerce, was announced along with Chavonda Jacobs-Young, nominee for Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics, Department of Agriculture; and Thea Kendler, nominee for Assistant Secretary for Export Administration, Department of Commerce.
Bavishi, according to a White House press release, serves as the director of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Climate Resiliency. In this role, she leads a cross-disciplinary team that prepares the city for the impacts of climate change through science-based analysis, policy, program, and project development, and capacity building.
According to the Washington Post, the office is working on several initiatives to protect the city’s structures and inhabitants, including installing a 2.4-mile flood protection system consisting of flood walls and floodgates and improving underground interior drainage systems in Manhattan.
“The Biden administration has picked a tremendous climate champion to serve the American people,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in an emailed statement to the Washington Post. “Jainey’s leadership and vision has transformed New York City’s coastline and has helped to protect New Yorkers from destructive flooding and deadly heat waves.”
During the Obama Administration, Bavishi served as the associate director for Climate Preparedness at the White House Council on Environmental Quality and director of External Affairs and senior policy advisor at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Bavishi also served as the executive director of R3ADY Asia-Pacific, focused on enhancing disaster risk reduction and resilience in the Asia-Pacific region, based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Previously, she was the founding director of the Equity and Inclusion Campaign, a coalition of community-based leaders in the Gulf Coast region that focused on recovery from Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Gustav and Ike, at the Louisiana Disaster Recovery Foundation.
Bavishi has a master’s degree in city planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree in public policy and cultural anthropology from Duke University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.