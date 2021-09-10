U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told Politico in a recent interview that with all the worry about the Delta variant, the gains made are sometimes forgotten or diminished. The vaccines do work, the Indian American physician stressed, and breakthrough cases remain infrequent; few are life threatening. Murthy is seen here speaking during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 15, 2021. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)