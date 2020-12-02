Shortly after President-elect Joe Biden Nov. 30 nominated Center for American Progress president and CEO Neera Tanden to head up the Office of Management and Budget in his new administration, controversy began swirling, suggesting that the Indian American is facing a tough Senate confirmation process and ultimately may not be appointed to the role.
If confirmed, Tanden would be the first Indian American and the first woman of color to lead the OMB. But her nomination has drawn criticism from Republicans and progressive Democrats.
“Neera Tanden, who has (made) an endless stream of disparaging comments about the Republican Senators’ whose votes she’ll need, stands zero chance of being confirmed,” tweeted Drew Brandewie, communications director for Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.
Cornyn himself described Tanden as “radioactive.” Forbes magazine Nov. 30 released a list of Republican senators who have already vowed not to confirm Tanden, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Rick Scott of Florida, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas.
Tanden’s nomination has also drawn ire from Sen. Bernie Sanders supporters, who believe she was key to sinking his 2016 presidential bid. Sanders ran against Hillary Clinton, a friend of Tanden’s. “I don’t know anyone personally in Bernie world who is happy about this choice,” said Briahna Joy Gray, Sanders’ former national press secretary, alleging that Tanden once punched Faiz Shakir, Sanders’ 2020 campaign manager, in the chest. Tanden has denied such allegations.
“To former Sanders staffers and allies, Tanden is one of the Democratic elites who helped sink his 2016 campaign behind the scenes, not to mention a union-buster, a threat to Social Security, a hippie-puncher who constantly picks fights with the left, and much more,” wrote Politico.
Progressive members of the Democratic Party have also denounced Tanden’s nomination, noting that CAP has accepted millions of dollars in donations from “Wall Street financiers, big banks, Silicon Valley titans, foreign governments, defense contractors and the healthcare industry,” including a $2.5 million sum from the United Arab Emirates, as reported by Forbes.
Tanden served as director of policy in the Obama Administration, where she wrote the first draft of the omnibus Affordable Care Act. She has been a staunch advocate of federal aid programs for low income people. She joined CAP, a Washington, DC-based think tank, in 2011.
“After my parents were divorced when I was young, my mother relied on public food and housing programs to get by,” tweeted Tanden Nov. 30. “Now, I’m being nominated to help ensure those programs are secure, and ensure families like mine can live with dignity. I am beyond honored.”
John Podesta, founder and director of CAP, released a statement Nov. 30, stating that Tanden was the ideal pick for OMB director. “Neera is a remarkable leader with a brilliant mind for policy, serving as a key architect of the health care law that has expanded coverage to millions of Americans and protected tens of millions more with preexisting conditions.”
“As the daughter of immigrants who was raised by a single mom, Neera is deeply familiar with the struggles of everyday people and the role that government can play in building a strong, just, and equitable economy that makes it possible for everyone to achieve great success,” said Podesta.
Former Sen. Tom Daschle, chair of the CAP board of directors, also released a statement, saying Tanden was a stellar choice to head up OMB.
“The OMB director not only sets and produces the president’s budget but also coordinates policy across the entire administration—and for this role, I can think of no one better than Neera.
“Throughout her distinguished career—at the White House, on Capitol Hill, and at CAP—Neera has laid the groundwork for numerous policy successes on the state, local, and federal levels, including the enactment and defense of one of the most important progressive domestic policy achievements of the modern era, the Affordable Care Act. I know she will be a stellar director of OMB, and I am pleased to support her nomination wholeheartedly,” said Daschle.
MR Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora, lauded Tanden’s nomination. “It is great to see a second high-ranking woman from our community make it into the next administration. This is the year of the Indian American woman,” he said.
Neil Makhija, executive director of IMPACT, said in a press statement: "Neera Tanden understands the power of the American Dream. She was raised in an immigrant family that benefited from America's social safety net as a ladder to climb to the middle class. Despite making it to the highest levels of government, she refused to forget where she came from, never backing down from the toughest battles to fight for the American worker.”
“In Neera Tanden, President-elect Biden has chosen an ideal partner to restore the American dream because she has lived it,” said Makhija.
Tanden drew upon her impoverished childhood during a prime time speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
“My father left for a time, and my mother had to be on welfare. She worked hard to support me and my brother. We also had help; a lot of help. We used lunch vouchers at school and food stamps at the supermarket,” she said.
A federal subsidy allowed her family to get an apartment in a neighborhood with good schools, said Tanden, who received her law degree from Yale. “It wasn't easy, but we eventually got back on our feet because of the investment Democrats have made in struggling families. Families like mine. So I know firsthand that the decisions our leaders make makes all the difference in people's lives,” said Tanden.
