Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picked up a slew of 11th hour endorsements March 2, on the eve of Super Tuesday, when voters in 13 states — including delegate-rich California and Texas — will go to the polls.
Biden, hugely popular with the Indian American community, received an endorsement earlier this year from the AAPI Victory Fund. Heading into Super Tuesday, Biden trails front-runner Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the number of pledged delegates: Sanders has 60 to Biden’s 54; 1,991 delegates are needed to win the Democratic nomination. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has 8 delegates. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii come into Super Tuesday with no pledged delegates.
Biden limped through Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. The campaign found its footing in South Carolina, where the former vice president won, as he had predicted, with a thumping majority of almost 49 percent of the vote. Several top contenders, including businessman Tom Steyer, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, dropped out of the race after Biden’s victory in South Carolina.
Biden credited the endorsement of House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina for his victory in the state. "You brought me back," Biden told Clyburn onstage. USA Today cited exit polls, reporting that 47 percent of voters in the state said that Clyburn’s endorsement was critical to their vote.
In his March 2 endorsement, Buttigieg wrote: “When we got into this race, our goal was not simply to win the presidency. It was to help unify Americans to defeat Donald Trump and usher in the era that must come next.”
“That is why I’m proud to stand with Joe Biden to help make him our next president of the United States,” said Buttigieg, who made history as the first openly-gay man to win the Iowa caucus.
“Our politics today is filled with noise and division, mistaking being loud for being right,” he said, in a subtle snub to Sanders, the front runner in several Super Tuesday state polls.
Klobuchar endorsed Biden March 2 as she ended her campaign. "(Biden) can bring our country together and build that coalition of our fired-up Democratic base, and it is fired up, as well as Independents and moderate Republicans, because we do not in our party want to just eek by a victory. We want to win big. And Joe Biden can do that."
"It is up to us, all of us, to put our country back together, to heal this country and then to build something even greater," she said.
Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who dropped out early from the 2020 presidential race, also threw his support behind Biden March 2 evening at a Biden campaign rally in Texas. Biden pulled O’Rourke to the stage, saying: "I want to make something clear — this is not the last you're seeing of this guy — you're gonna take care of the gun problem with me, you're gonna be the one who leads this effort. I'm counting on you, I'm counting on you, we need you badly."
O’Rourke is a fervent advocate of strict gun control measures. "Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47," he said, during a Democratic debate last year.
In his endorsement of Biden, O’Rourke said: “The man in the White House today poses an existential threat to this country, to our democracy, to free and fair elections. And we need somebody who can beat him. And in Joe Biden we have someone who is the antithesis of Donald Trump."
Former Virginia Governor Tim Kaine, currently the junior senator for that state, also released an endorsement for Biden March 2, comparing the candidate to his favorite president, Harry Truman.
“Right now, America is afflicted by a president who delights in division, cruelty, lies, chaos, and self-congratulation. We are better than that. We deserve a president of high character in the Oval Office. And Americans can find that in Joe Biden,” said Kaine.
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada also endorsed Biden March 2.
Several million people in Super Tuesday states have already cast their votes via absentee ballots and early voting.
