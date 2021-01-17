Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, seen speaking as President-elect Joe Biden listens during an announcement Jan. 16, 2021 at the Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, said Jan. 12 that DACA and TPS recipients will “automatically get green cards” while others would be on an eight-year path to citizenship. In his platform, the president-elect said that he would work with Congress to reform the work visa system, the H1-B visas, to allow those on the visas to switch jobs, many of them held by members of the Indian American community. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)