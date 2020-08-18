Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (center), his wife Jill Biden (left) and the grand-daughter of Mahatma Gandhi, Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, look on during a visit to Gandhi Smiriti, an Indian museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi on July 22, 2013. In Biden’s agenda for Indian Americans, his platform mentions the R-1 religious visa, adding that he will direct the State Department and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to streamline the review of religious worker visas submitted by faith-based organizations with a reliable track record of utilizing the religious worker visa program. (Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images)