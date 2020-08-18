In his agenda for Indian Americans, released Aug. 15 on India’s Independence Day, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden proposed easing the green card backlog, which has left many Indian Americans waiting in queues of 50 to 70 years before attaining permanent residency.
“Our government will reflect the diversity of the United States, and Indian American voices will be included in shaping the policies that impact their communities,” wrote Biden, who will formally be named the party’s nominee on Aug. 20, the last day of the Democratic National Convention, which is being held virtually this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden will accept the nomination from his home in Delaware. The first night of the four-day event featured many Republican politicians who have shied away from President Donald Trump and pledged publicly to vote for Biden.
Indian American immigration advocates have long proposed to do away with per country caps, which limit employment-based green card distribution to no more than 7 percent from any country. Only 140,000 green cards are distributed each year.
Currently, about half a million Indian Americans, with approved green card applications, are stuck in the interminable queue. Horror stories abound of people dying while waiting for their green cards; their H-4 dependent children, who have grown up in the U.S. often age out of the system and must port over to international student status, or leave the country.
Biden’s agenda for Indian Americans — much like the Democratic National Committee platform — was vague on business immigration, and did not specifically mention H-1B visas or any employment-based visa. His platform did state that he supports eliminating the cap on H-1B visas allotted to international students who have graduated from a Ph.D program in a STEM field at a U.S. university.
“And he will support first reforming the temporary visa system for high-skill, specialty jobs to protect wages and workers, then expanding the number of visas offered,” read the platform.
Currently, 65,000 new H-1B visas are allotted each year, with an additional 20,000 given to international students who have graduated with advanced degrees from U.S. universities. Indian nationals receive the largest share of H-1B visas: more than 70 percent.
The only work visa mentioned in the platform was the R-1 religious visa. Biden said he will direct the State Department and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to streamline the review of religious worker visas submitted by faith-based organizations with a reliable track record of utilizing the religious worker visa program.
Biden, who formerly served as chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, pledged the strengthen the U.S.-India partnership. In 2006, Biden announced his vision for the future of U.S.-India relations: “My dream is that in 2020, the two closest nations in the world will be India and the United States,” he said.
“No common global challenge can be solved without India and the United States working as responsible partners. Together, we will continue strengthening India’s defense and capabilities as a counter-terrorism partner, improving health systems and pandemic response, and deepening cooperation in areas such as higher education, space exploration, and humanitarian relief,” wrote Biden.
But the agenda failed to mention whether the Democratic presidential nominee would roll back the heavy tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration on several Indian products. Also notably missing were any remarks about securing a future trade deal.
Biden also pledged to create a road-map to citizenship for the nation’s 11 million undocumented residents, including 500,000 Indian Americans. He firmly pledged to restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era initiative nixed by the Trump administration, but held in place in part by court injunctions.
In his platform, Biden also addressed the rise of hate crimes against the Indian American community, and the Asian American community at large. During the Obama Administration, in which Biden served as vice president, the FBI expanded its Uniform Crime Report to disaggregate data about hate crimes committed against Sikhs, Hindus, and Buddhists.
Biden pledged to appoint Justice Department officials who will prioritize the prosecution of hate crimes, and allot more resources to combating hate crimes. Citing the Aug. 6, 2012 massacre at the Oak Creek, Wisconsin gurdwara — at which white supremacist Wade Michael Page killed six Sikh congregants and severely injured three others — Biden said he will also seek legislation that increases the potential sentence for hate crimes that occur in houses of worship, including gurdwaras, mandirs, temples, and mosques.
He pledged also to ensure that places of worship have access to robust and direct security support through grants from the federal government. “We cannot leave our faith-based organizations to rely on donations and internal fund-raising efforts to guard against deadly attacks,” he said.
Biden also pledged to support small businesses via state and local investment initiatives. He pledged to make permanent the New Markets Tax Credit — which allows investors to receive a tax credit for investing in low-income communities — and to expand access to low-interest business loans, and investments in business incubators and innovation hubs.
Biden said he would recognize the diversity of the Indian American community by hosting Diwali at the White House, allowing Sikhs and Muslims to wear religiously-mandated head-wear in the Armed Forces, and by nominating and appointing Indian American federal officials.
“As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, the United States and India are bound together by our shared democratic values: fair and free elections, equality under the law, and the freedom of expression and religion. These core principles have endured throughout each of our nations’ histories and will continue to be the source of our strength in the future,” wrote Biden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.