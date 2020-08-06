A prominent supporter of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has launched a new campaign, “America Ka Neta Kaisa Ho, Jo Biden Jaisa Ho,” an attempt to reach out to Indian American voters in 14 Indian languages.
The campaign was designed by Ajay Jain Bhutoria, who serves on the National Finance Committee of the Biden for President 2020 campaign. Bhutoria will be spearheading the initiative, which translates loosely to: “What should the leader of the U.S. be? He should be like Joe Biden.”
“I designed this campaign with the idea that Indian Americans will feel more connected with Biden, when volunteers can reach out to Indian Americans in their own language,” Bhutoria told India-West. Many Indians do not speak English, he said, noting that when he has canvassed for Biden in California’s Central Valley, home to a large number of Punjabi Americans, he has received tremendous results when speaking in Punjabi.
“There was lots of excitement,” he said, adding that the vast majority had never experienced campaign outreach previously.
“There are complaints that Indian Americans don’t vote. But I ask, ‘have you ever reached out to them in their language?’ When a campaign volunteer speaks to a voter in his or her language, they are more likely to listen, and also to vent their frustrations or excitement about the candidate,” said Bhutoria, an elected National Delegate for Biden for California’s 17th district, on the edge of the Silicon Valley and home to the largest number of Indian Americans in the nation.
Bhutoria is collaborating with the Biden AAPI Team to communicate directly with Indian Americans in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Urdu, Kannada, Malayalee, Oriya, Marathi, Nepali and possibly other languages. The initiative will also feature campaign literature in a variety of Indian languages.
South Asians for Biden National Director Neha Dewan said in a press statement: “The Biden campaign felt that there was a need to create campaign graphics in regional Indian languages so that our diverse Indian American community feels even more connected to Joe Biden.”
“As Vice President Biden often reminds us, immigrants are a core chapter of the American story. Our country’s ability to draw hard-working people from every culture and every nation has always made us stronger," she said.
About 1.3 million Indian Americans are eligible to vote in the general election Nov. 3.
Indian Americans have overwhelmingly supported Biden, even during the primaries, when he emerged victorious from a crowded field that at one point had 26 major contenders. Early on, the candidate received the endorsement of the AAPI Victory Fund and has since received the support of several Indian American and Asian American organizations.
Shekar Narasimhan, co-founder of the AAPI Victory Fund, told India-West earlier this year that Biden represents “primarily comfort for Indian Americans, as he is a known quantity.”
“Indian Americans are not risk-takers,” he noted.
Coming into the primaries, Biden had amassed the most amount of campaign funds from Indian Americans among all other Asian American ethnicities, according to an AAPI Data analysis of Federal Election Commission reports.
Karthick Ramakrishnan, director of AAPI Data and professor of public policy at the University of California, Riverside, told India-West in January: “Biden has done well among establishment donors. The Indian American community has high regard for him.”
In 2016, 85 percent of Indian Americans who voted cast their ballot for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Her Republican counterpart, President Donald Trump, managed to get only 15 percent of the Indian American vote, despite the much-hyped campaign slogan, “Ab ki baar, Trump Sarkar,” launched at a rally in New Jersey that fall.
Biden has limited his campaigning largely to virtual events, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Democratic National Convention Committee announced Aug. 5 that the national convention will be completely virtual and that Biden will no longer travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin — where the convention was scheduled to be held — for his acceptance speech. The convention will be held Aug. 17-20, from 9-11 p.m. Eastern Time each evening.
