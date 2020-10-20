A group of Joe Biden supporters led by Ajay and Vinita Bhutoria organized a ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally Oct. 18 in the San Francisco Bay Area to energize voters to go vote for Biden and Kamala Harris, many of them wearing masks and following safety guidelines.
Small business owners, teachers, doctors, entrepreneurs, elected officials, community leaders, and students joined the rally to support the Biden-Harris ticket, according to a press release.
They also conducted phone banking and outreach in the battleground states.
“It is important for all of us to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris; especially I appeal to all Indian Americans in the battleground states to vote for Biden-Harris,” said Ajay Bhutoria.
Raj, 20, a junior at Claremont McKenna College, said, “For many of us, this is the most important election of our lifetime. This year, the future of America is on the ballot. The decisions we make today will impact not only the next four years, but generations to come. It is clear that President Trump will not protect the equality of Americans and our nation’s commitment to racial justice, equal educational opportunities, and the preservation of our environment.”
For the future of this and the next generation of Indian Americans and to fulfill our American dream, it is very important to vote for Biden and Harris this election,” hotelier Ashok Bhatt said at the GOTV rally.
Mahesh Nihalani, a long-time community leader, urged added: “Abki Baar Biden Sarkaar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.