Indian American supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have released a video to back his campaign for the November election.
The video features a modified version of the famous Bollywood song, “Chale Chalo,” from the movie “Lagaan,” in which an Indian amateur cricket team led by actor Aamir Khan goes on to defeat India’s British colonizers in their own game, according to reports.
Several Indian American citizens appear in the video urging people to vote for Biden and his vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
With the lyrics, "Chale Chalo, Chale Chalo, Biden ko Vote do, Biden ki Jeet Ho, Unki Haar Haan," the song seeks to garner support for the Biden-Harris ticket for the upcoming presidential poll on Nov. 3, reports added.
The Democratic Party last month announced Harris as its vice-presidential candidate, a move potentially to woo the minority communities in the United States because of the Indian and African heritage of the congresswoman, the report said.
The background score of the video has been written by Vinita Bhutoria and has been sung by Silicon Valley-based Bollywood singer Titli Banerjee.
The video was released by entrepreneur couple Ajay and Vinita Bhutoria, who live in the San Francisco Bay Area of California. This is the second video that they have produced to "unite all South Asians and people of Indian origin to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."
"In it, we present the diversity of people in our community inspired by Vice President Biden's vision of hope and change. We come from all ages, places, and professions, but we are united in our passion for a candidate who represents our common values. There are over 6 million South Asian votes and 1.3 million Indian American voters in battleground states, and we believe that we can help power Vice President Biden and Senator Harris to victory," the description section of the YouTube video reads, according to reports.
