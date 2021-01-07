President-elect Joe Biden is planning to name Indian American civil rights activist Vanita Gupta to be the associate attorney general, according to several media reports quoting unnamed sources close to him.
Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Jan. 6, AP reports.
Biden is also expected to announce other senior leaders of the department, including former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general. He will also name an assistant attorney general for civil rights, Kristen Clarke, the president of Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, an advocacy group.
Gupta had served as the principal deputy assistant attorney general and head of the Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department in former President Barack Obama's administration when Biden was the vice president, said an IANS report.
She gained fame when straight out of law school she won the release of 38 people, most of them African Americans, who had been wrongly convicted on drug charges in a Texas town by all-White juries. She also got them $6 million on compensation.
Gupta was then working for the Legal Defense Fund of the NAACP (National Association of Colored People).
Gupta went on to work as a staff lawyer for the top human rights organization, the American Civil Liberties Union, where she took on several cases for immigrants and victims of mass arrests.
A landmark case she won was getting a settlement for children held in privately run immigration prisons.
She is now the president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a coalition of more than 200 human rights organizations.
Gupta will have to be confirmed by the Senate as associate attorney general, which should be smooth sailing as the Democrats have taken control of the Senate.
She is the latest of a series of Indian Americans appointed to important posts by Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, notes IANS.
They include Neera Tanden, who will be the director of the Office of Management and Budget; Vivek Murthy, the Surgeon General, both of whom will have to be confirmed in their positions by the Senate; and Vedant Patel, to be his assistant press secretary; Vinay Reddy to be the director of speechwriting; and Gautam Raghavan, to be the deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel.
Among others are Atul Gawande and Celine Gounder named to the Covid-19 task force; Mala Adiga to be the policy director for Jill Biden, who will become the First Lad; and Maju Varghese. to be the executive director of their inauguration-swearing-in ceremony and the festivities around it.
Former President Barack Obama had nominated Garland, considered a moderate, to be a Supreme Court judge in his final year in office but Republicans, who controlled the Senate, blocked the appointment.
In picking Garland, Biden is turning to an experienced judge who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. The pick will force Senate Republicans to contend with the nomination of someone they spurned four years ago — refusing even to hold hearings when a Supreme Court vacancy arose — but Biden is banking on Garland’s credentials and reputation for moderation to ensure confirmation.
Many African American leaders had pressured Biden to appoint someone from their community as the attorney general because of the need to redouble efforts to protect their civil rights and combat racism.
Though Garland is a white man, the selection of Gupta and Clarke, two women with significant experience in civil rights, appeared designed to blunt any concerns about his selection and served as a signal that progressive causes would be prioritized in the new administration.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: In related news, Gupta tweeted Jan. 6 in reference to the siege on the Capitol: “Today’s violence and the shameful assault on our democracy should have no place in America. It will not change the outcome of the election – the voters spoke, this is mob violence. Stay safe. A new day is coming – our democracy is resilient and we will make it stronger.”
(With Associated Press and IANS reports)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.