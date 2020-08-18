NEW YORK – Joe Biden, who will be the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, will give "high priority to" strengthening India-U.S. relations including on counter-terrorism and for ensuring China can't threaten its neighbors, according to his campaign.
A document, "Joe Biden's Agenda for the Indian American Community," issued by his campaign Aug.15, outlining his stand on issues of interest to those citizens, said that Biden will introduce several immigration reforms that could benefit Indians, who face decades-long backlogs, and modernize the H1-B and other work-based visas for highly qualified professionals. (See separate story.)
The document said, "No common global challenge can be solved without India and the United States working as responsible partners."
"Biden believes there can be no tolerance for terrorism in South Asia — cross-border or otherwise," the agenda said.
"A Biden administration will also work with India to support a rules-based and stable Indo-Pacific region in which no country, including China, is able to threaten its neighbors with impunity," it added.
Unlike communal appeals to Muslims and Jewish people in religion-specific documents, there were no such Biden agendas for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhist and Jains but only a general document directed at Indian Americans.
The Democratic Party's list of religious leaders who will be saying the opening prayers and giving the blessings at its convention sessions has only members of various Christian sects, the Jewish faith and Islam.
On bilateral relations with India, the Agenda for Indian American Communities noted that when Biden was the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2007, he had said, "My dream is that in 2020, the two closest nations in the world will be India and the United States."
"Biden will deliver on his long-standing belief that India and the United States are natural partners, and a Biden administration will place a high priority on continuing to strengthen the U.S.-India relationship," it said.
It added, "Together, we will continue strengthening India's defense and capabilities as a counter-terrorism partner, improving health systems and pandemic response, and deepening cooperation in areas such as higher education, space exploration, and humanitarian relief."
On issues directly impacting Indian Americans, the agenda said that "Biden will ensure that South Asian Americans are represented in his administration, starting with his vice presidential nominee, Senator Kamala Harris, whose mother emigrated from India."
On immigration, the agenda said that reforms that while supporting family-based immigration, increase the number of green cards for those qualifying based on employment, subject to "macroeconomic conditions," the agenda said.
The Biden agenda offered direct federal protection for places of religious worship like temples, gurdwaras and mosques so that they don't have to depend on donations to ensure their safety.
The agenda accused Trump of encouraging and emboldening prejudice and hatred dangerously.
"Indian Americans of all backgrounds — Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Jain, and others – have been subjected to bullying and xenophobic attacks and need now, more than ever, a reassurance that our leaders in Washington will have their backs," the agenda said.
The agenda offered that "Biden will rescind Trump's 'Muslim ban' on day one," even though the restrictions by the Trump administration does not apply to all Muslims.
The Agenda for Indian American Communities was silent on the Kashmir issue and the Citizenship Amendment Act, which had been raised in his Agenda for Muslim American Communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.