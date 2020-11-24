NEW YORK – Antony Blinken, who has said that strengthening ties with India would be a "high-priority" in a new administration, has been designated for the post of secretary of secretary by Joe Biden.
Making the announcement of key foreign policy and national security designees Nov. 23, Biden said, "We have no time to lose when it comes to our national security and foreign policy. I need a team ready on Day One to help me reclaim America's seat at the head of the table, rally the world to meet the biggest challenges we face, and advance our security, prosperity, and values."
Kamala Harris, who will be the vice president, described Blinken as "crisis-tested" and among the "best of America."
Blinken, who was the deputy secretary of state in the administration of former President Barack Obama, said during the presidential campaign that from "Biden's perspective, strengthening and deepening the relationship with India is going to be a very high priority."
An important designation was that of former Secretary of State John Kerry as the special presidential envoy for climate and as a member of the National Security Council, highlighting the high-level of importance Biden places on the environment.
Biden choice of key staff is limited by the possibility that the Republicans may continue to control the Senate, which will have to approve cabinet-level appointments and some others like the CIA head. His nominees will, therefore, have to be moderates to get the votes of some Republicans.
Blinken is considered closer to the center.
He has met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar when he was the foreign secretary and Blinken was the deputy secretary of state.
India is "fair, stable, and hopefully increasingly democratic and it's vital to being able to tackle some of these big global challenges," Blinken said in July while speaking at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank.
"It's usually important to the future of the Indo-Pacific and the kind of order that we all want," he said affirming President Donald Trump's emphasis on the region as a counterbalance to China.
He spoke of the differences Biden has with India over Kashmir and the Citizenship Amendment Act, which gives priority for citizenship to Christians, Buddhists and Sikhs fleeing persecution in neighboring Muslim countries.
Rather than the punitive actions advocated by some in the Democratic Party, Blinken said at the Hudson Institute, "You're always better engaging with a partner and a vitally important one like India, when you can speak frankly and directly about areas where you have differences even as you're working to build greater cooperation and strengthen the relationship going forward."
"That would be the approach and again, I think we've seen evidence that it works," he said.
But that would still be an irritant in the relations between the two democracies.
Biden is taking a broader view of international relations integrating the strategic aspects of issues like climate change, for which he has given high priority.
Blinken was a key figure in the Paris climate negotiations that produced the landmark agreement on fighting global warming.
He said that the U.S. team with Biden "worked hard to persuade India that it would be more prosperous and more secure if it's signed on to the Paris Climate Agreement. We succeeded. It wasn't easy."
Trump pulled out of the Paris pact, which Biden has vowed to rejoin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.