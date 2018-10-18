Former U.S. President Bill Clinton lauded Indra Nooyi as “the real deal” as he presented the barrier-breaking Indian American businesswoman with the Asia Society’s 2018 Game Changer of the Year Award, at a ceremony Oct. 9 in New York.
Nooyi took her exit from PepsiCo — where she served as the chairwoman and CEO of the soft drink and snack company for 12 years — a week before the awards ceremony. Clinton, displaying the folksy charm that won him two terms in the White House, predicted Nooyi’s retirement would be “short lived” given that “the world seems to be going to hell in a handbasket.”
Clinton took aim at President Donald Trump a second time as he championed the Trans Pacific Partnership – a proposed trade deal with countries in Asia which Trump immediately dumped shortly after taking office. “We need the TPP for the people of Asia to build a future with the U.S.,” said Clinton.
The former president spoke of the time he and his brother visited PepsiCo’s sculpture gardens, which he called “the finest in the world” and part of Nooyi’s legacy. Clinton said he was wearing old clothes and looked as though he should be there to paint or fix the roof.
But Nooyi came out to greet him, and showed him around. “And I thought, yes, she is the female head of a Fortune 500 company; yes, she is the first Asian woman to do this, but she is still a real human being.” He noted Nooyi’s mother’s belief that she should still be a “nice Indian girl” despite her acumen in the business world.
After his heart attack 14 years ago, Clinton said he wanted to create substantive changes to prevent heart attacks in future generations. Noting the nation’s obesity crisis among children and teenagers – some of whom were getting almost half their daily calories from heavily-sugared sodas – Clinton went to talk to soft drink companies to reduce the amount of sugar in their beverages. He applauded Nooyi’s immediate response to the crisis: PepsiCo cut out 25 percent of its sugar in soft drinks and has pledged more recently that two-thirds of its drinks will have fewer than 100 calories by the year 2025.
PepsiCo and Coca Cola had come under fire from health experts for fueling the obesity crisis. Several soft-drink companies in 2010 pledged to reduce shipments of full-calorie sodas to schools by 97 percent.
Accepting the award, Nooyi said she was humbled to be honored amidst a group of other outstanding honorees. “I have not saved lives. I have not run long distances,” she said.
“I believe that a company has to be more than creating value for shareholders, but for society as a whole,” she said.
“I ran a company that championed women, sustainability, health, and wellness. A company that lifted people up and built bridges. A company that did well by doing good. These were the values from my first days in India to my last days at Pepsi. They are also the values of the Asia Society,” said Nooyi in her acceptance speech.
In addition to Nooyi, the Asia Society recognized Nepali long-distance runner Mira Rai, a former child soldier; and the award-winning Afghan Girls Robotics Team.
Speaking on behalf of the Afghan girls, Roya Mahboob, founder of the Afghan Citadel software company, said: “We need to cast aside the misconceptions of the past and embrace the potential of Afghan girls and women to succeed,” as reported in an Asia Society press release.
Other honorees included: Wang Shi, the Chinese real estate developer and great advocate for environmental sustainability; Munjed Al Muderis, a doctor who fled Iraq and became a pioneering surgeon in Australia; the founders of Koolulam, a musical initiative buildings bridges through song in Israel; heroes who saved lives during Japan’s Fukushima nuclear disaster; the White Helmets of Syria; and, in their first-ever appearance on American soil, survivors from this summer’s incredible rescue at Thailand’s Tham Luang caves.
