Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-New York, has introduced legislation in the House which would posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Mahatma Gandhi.
The Congressional Gold Medal is the U.S.’s highest civilian honor. Gandhi would be the first Indian to receive the honor.
No text of the bill – HR 6916, titled ‘To posthumously award a Congressional gold medal to Mahatma Gandhi in recognition of his contributions to the Nation by the promotion of nonviolence’ – has been released as of press time Oct. 2. Maloney released a statement on the bill on Aug. 19, as she marched in an “India Day” parade in New York. She then introduced the measure in the House Sept. 23.
In 2016, the congresswoman had introduced a bill to create a stamp commemorating Diwali.
All four Indian American members of the House – Reps. Ami Bera, D-Calif.; Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington; Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois – are co-sponsors of the bill, along with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, co-chair of the House Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.
The measure currently resides with the House Financial Services committee and the committee on House Administration.
In a press statement, Maloney said: “Mahatma Gandhi’s historic Satyagraha (Sanskrit for “soul-force”) movement of nonviolent resistance inspired a nation and the world. His example energizes us to devote ourselves to the service of others.”
“His legacy inspired civil rights movements around the globe, from Martin Luther King, Jr.’s movement for racial equality to Nelson Mandela’s fight against apartheid. As a public servant, I am inspired everyday by his courage and example. Let us all follow Gandhi’s directive to ‘be the change you wish to see in the world.’”
Sandeep Chakravorty, Consul General of India-New York, said in the statement released by Maloney: “As India and the world commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi we applaud and greatly appreciate the initiative of Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney of New York for introducing legislation in the U.S. Congress to honor the memory of the Mahatma, a person who inspired countless millions all over the world to take the path of truth, peace and nonviolence.”
In related news, Indian American Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has introduced S 3359 in the Senate to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin, who died in August at the age of 76.
