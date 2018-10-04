Mahatma Gandhi is shown at a spinning wheel during a 'Charlea' demonstration in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, in 1925. All four Indian American members of the House – Reps. Ami Bera, D-Calif.; Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington; Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois – are co-sponsors of the bill to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Gandhiji, introduced by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-New York. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)