On Dec. 22, the legislation to honor the late Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal was signed into law by President Trump, renaming a post office in Houston, Texas, after him.
The post office located at 315 Addicks Howell Road will be named the “Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office” after the late Sikh Indian American police officer.
Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX) introduced the bill, H.R. 5317, in 2019 to rename the post office after Dhaliwal. The bill was unanimously passed by the House of Representatives Sept. 21 and was passed by the U.S. Senate Dec. 3.
In 2015, Lt. Dhaliwal became the first Sikh Indian American in Texas to receive a policy accommodation to serve while wearing his articles of faith, including his turban and beard.
On Sept. 27, 2019, Dhaliwal was killed in the line of duty.
“I am grateful that my legislation to honor Deputy Dhaliwal in the community he loved and served faithfully has been signed into law,” said Congresswoman Fletcher. “From now on, the Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office will be a permanent reminder of his service, his sacrifice, and his example for us all. He was widely regarded as a role model for Americans of all faiths wishing to serve their communities and an example of how one person can change our community for the better.”
Congresswoman Fletcher noted that Dhaliwal’s life of service to others, “working for equality, connection, understanding, and community exemplifies the very best of Houston.”
“I also want to acknowledge and thank our Sikh community partners, including SALDEF and regional director Bobby Singh, who have been key partners in working with my team to move this bill forward. With their help, we were able to build awareness of the bill, the Sikh American community, and the trail-blazing religious accommodations created when Deputy Dhaliwal joined the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in 2015,” she said.
“SALDEF has been working tirelessly with officials to ensure that the memory of Deputy Dhaliwal lives on,” said SALDEF’s executive director Kiran Kaur Gill. “His service to this country and his community will forever be remembered in the naming of this post office. We have been privileged to work with the office of Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher on securing the passage of this bill. We thank her for her support and leadership on this matter.”
