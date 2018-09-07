The Alabama-based Birmingham Museum of Art Sept. 4 officially returned a stolen work of art to India.
In the formal ceremony, which was hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York, and attended by Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty, the museum returned a stone sculpture of the Hindu deity, Shiva, nearly three years after it was discovered that the work was stolen out of India as a part of a $100 million international smuggling racket organized by art dealer Subhash Kapoor of Art of the Past gallery.
The sculpture, titled ‘Lingodhbhavamurti’ (Shiva Manifesting within the Linga of Flames), was purchased in 2008 by the Art Fund of Birmingham, Inc.— a non-profit corporation with a mission to support the Birmingham Museum of Art — from the New York-based Indian American art dealer and placed it on loan to the museum. The statue remained on view until it was discovered that it was a stolen piece of art, the museum said in a press release.
The nearly four-foot tall stone sculpture depicts a pillar of fire splitting open to reveal the god Shiva in all his glory, witnessed by the deities Brahma (in the form of a goose) and Vishnu (as a boar) posed above and below. With ancient origins that date the work to the Chola dynasty, the sculpture was created around 1150 CE, said the museum.
Through his galleries, Kapoor sold antiquities to reputable museums around the world, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Boston Museum of Fine Arts, and Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
In 2011, Kapoor was extradited to India to face charges over the sale of illegally-acquired multimillion dollar artifacts.
The museum said it was contacted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2015 with “compelling evidence” that the work in its collection was smuggled illegally out of India. Following this revelation, the museum began making arrangements for its repatriation.
The sculpture was formally removed in August 2018, and was shipped to New York, where it was processed by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office as evidence in the case against Kapoor, noted the museum.
“The Birmingham Museum of Art follows a strict code of ethics to ensure that objects acquired for our collection are not among those stolen from protected sites of religious and/or cultural significance,” Graham Boettcher, director of the Birmingham Museum of Art, said in a statement. “As soon as we learned of the unlawful provenance of this sculpture, we set out to return it to the nation and people of India. It is unquestionably the right thing to do and we are happy to know this important cultural treasure will soon be in its rightful home.”
