NEW YORK — While the Bharatiya Janata Party is the most popular Indian political party among Indian Americans, a majority is critical of government policies despite showing overall strong support for the country, according to a study.
Thirty-two percent of Indian Americans surveyed said they identified closely with the BJP and only 12 percent with the Congress Party, the study reported.
But 40 percent of those in the survey said they did not feel close to any Indian political party.
Overall, however, those closely identifying with a party other than the BJP is 28 percent, if the supporters of the Congress and other smaller parties are added up, according to the 2020 Indian American Attitudes Survey published by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in association with Johns Hopkins University and University of Pennsylvania. (read related story here: https://bit.ly/3597d8Y)
The survey of 1,200 Indian Americans — a broad category in the study covering both U.S. citizens as well as non-citizens — was conducted in September last year by YouGov and the analysis by a group of experts was published June 9.
Seventy-five percent of Indian Americans said that they were "pro-India,” but their attitudes to the Indian government varied sharply with 58 percent critical of the government to some degree.
Only 17 percent identified themselves as also being "pro-government,” while 35 percent were critical of some of the government's policies, and 23 percent critical of most of the government policies.
According to the survey, 49 percent of Indian Americans rated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's performance favorably, with 35 percent giving strong approval.
But 31 percent disapproved of his record, with 22 percent expressing strong disapproval.
Evaluating how warmly the survey participants rated Indian organizations and leaders, the study came up with a "mean thermometer rating" based on a scale of favorable attitudes (not percentages) reported.
Modi got 58, the BJP 57, the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh 46, and the Congress Party 44; Rahul Gandhi lagged at 38.
Among Republican Indian Americans, Modi received a higher "thermometer rating" of 71, versus 55 among Democrats, while Gandhi got more warmth from Democrats with a 42 rating but 31 among Republicans, the study said.
President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party got a rating of 64, while Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Indian American descent, got 63.
The study noted that overall the "thermometer rating" for the Republican Party at 42 and for former President Donald Trump at 37 nearly parallel the ratings for the Congress Party and Gandhi.
The survey found "striking" occupational differences in the support for Modi: 61 percent of engineers and computer scientists back him, while the support falls to 48 percent among others.
In contrast to the attitudes to Modi personally, more Indian Americans, 39 percent, believe that India is on the wrong track, while 36 percent said it is on the right track, according to the study.
U.S.-born Indian American immigrants showed a more negative view of India, with 44 percent saying it was on the wrong track, while 26 percent who were immigrants shared the view.
But the study found a big contrast in the attitude to the U.S. in the survey conducted before the U.S. elections, and the current COVID-19 surge: 67 percent reported that the U.S. is on the wrong track, while just 33 percent believed it is on the right track.
Corruption was ranked by the Indian Americans surveyed as the top problem for India with 18 percent listing it, and the economy came next with 15 percent naming it.
Ten percent ranked "religious majoritarianism" as the country's most important challenge, according to the study.
Terrorism and China were each ranked as the top issue by seven percent of the respondents.
Indian Americans showed a liberal bent on many issues.
A majority of Indian Americans surveyed, 69 percent, said they opposed the use of sedition and defamation laws to silence reporters critical of Modi.
The National Register of Citizens, which is to identify "non-citizens, was opposed by 55 percent of the respondents.
Support for and opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, which prioritizes citizenship for Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and Sikhs fleeing persecution in neighboring Islamic or Muslim majority countries, was almost evenly divided, with 51 percent of those surveyed opposing it and 49 percent supporting it.
But 65 percent opposed the use of police force against those peacefully protesting the law.
Fifty-three percent of the Indian Americans surveyed said that "Hindu majoritarianism" is a threat to minorities in India, but 73 percent said that "white supremacy" is a threat to minorities in the U.S.
