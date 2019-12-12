ANAHEIM, Calif. — Dr. Sambit Patra, national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party, recently made a swing through the U.S., connecting with large audiences and explaining the positions of the party that is in power now in India.
In California, Patra addressed meetings in Anaheim and Milpitas, drawing a vast number of the party faithful as well as other members of the Indian American community. He also made stops at Chicago, IL; Charlotte, NC, where he was welcomed by Bill Toole who is running for the office of lieutenant governor; and Edison, NJ, where Krishna Reddy Anugula, OFBJP president, urged Patra to clarify all misconceptions on the current situation in Kashmir.
The main theme of Patra’s speeches was “New India: Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat (One India, Excellent India).” He said that ever since Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister of India, there has been a tectonic shift in the way India is being governed and how the world views India.
Modi, he pointed out, was the first prime minister who had openly accepted that India needs to focus on cleanliness, and his “Swacch Bharat (Clean India)” campaign had turned into a people’s movement with even little kids connected to this mission.
Patra described how the “New India” is not only taking huge developmental strides but solving issues that had become obstacles in India’s growth. He said Articles 370 and 35A was one of those which was also responsible for promoting terrorism, separatism and discrimination in Kashmir. Modi, by abrogating them, had proven that he can take tough decisions that are in the interest of India. Patra said Kashmir has been peaceful ever since and on the path of development.
On terrorism, the BJP spokesperson said India was dealing with it with an iron hand with surgical strikes that hit terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan.
On the Ayodhya verdict, he said the Supreme Court of India had unanimously and unequivocally ruled that a mosque had been built atop a temple structure. The decision, he said, was based on archeological evidence, not faith. Modi’s government had handled it well with the whole nation accepting the verdict and remaining peaceful, he noted.
Patra appealed to Indian Americans to support the initiatives taken by the government and join Modi, who is striving hard to make India “Vishwa Guru (global leader)” and realize the Hindu principle of “Vasudaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)” so that there is lasting peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.