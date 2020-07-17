LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Southern California artist Radha Vishnubhotla has been using her work to make social statements. Shaken by witnessing police brutality first hand while peacefully marching in a Black Lives Matter protest in the city, in mid-June on Fairfax Avenue, she was inspired by a photograph taken of the scene to express her anger and frustration.
In her work titled "Defund the Police," the Orange County raised Indian American says, “Throughout my years studying and living in LA, I've seen how differently cops treat people of color versus white people. It's unjust and terrible.” The “exorbitant amount of money” being spent on LAPD should instead be diverted to fight homelessness, poor mental health conditions and provide better education for low income communities, she says.
Vishnubhotla has also been inspired by the protests that were sparked around the world in support of Black Lives Matter. Her “Highway Protest” drawn with circles surrounding the BLM sign signify the amplification of the chants: Black Lives Matter! George Floyd, Remember Breonna Taylor, No Justice, No Peace. “Repetition is incredibly powerful, seeping into people’s consciousness and inspiring the start of conversations, involvement and action,” she says. With the two inverted color versions symbolizing day and night it is to make the point, “We are in this fight for the long haul,” she says.
Vishnubhotla is an art director at a concert promoting company and has a bachelors degree in animation and digital art from the University of Southern California.
