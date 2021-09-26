“Blessing of the Waves,” a 13-year tradition bringing many different faith-based organizations and leaders together to celebrate the concept of "water" and how important it is to the community, was held in Huntington Beach, Calif. Sept. 12, 2021.
The annual BOTW event was held at the HB Pier Plaza after cancellation of the event earlier due to the Covid pandemic, said a press release. Duke Aipa and daughter Sky began the program with the blowing of the conch, accompanied by chants from the 700-plus person audience.
Maneck Bhujwala, president of the Greater Huntington Beach Interfaith Council, noted in the release that the mayor of the city led a poplar list of presenters who included: Rabbi Stephen Einstein, surfer and inventor Bob "The Greek" Bolen, Rev. James Pike, members of traditional faiths with their reflections, Rev. Reynold Furrell and surfing Pastor Steve Wright.
Special guest Mamadou N'Diaye, a Huntington Beach-raised Senegalese, shared his emotional life story of how he was adopted by a family in their home in Surf City.
