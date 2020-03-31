Bloom Energy Corp. and Almo Corporation March 28 announced in a joint statement that they are partnering to refurbish unused, out-of-warranty ventilators and ship them to state agencies and hospitals throughout the country.
The announcement comes particularly as an increasing number of patients experience critical respiratory issues as a result of COVID-19, the news release said.
As part of this process, Bloom is refurbishing the ventilators, while Almo is using its national logistics network to ship the ventilators to/from Bloom’s manufacturing facilities in California and Delaware for refurbishment and out to the state agencies and hospitals that need them the most, it said.
The Society of Critical Care Medicine estimates that 960,000 coronavirus patients in the U.S. may need to be put on ventilators, but there are only about 200,000 such working machines available, the release.
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, there are 12,700 ventilators in the national “stockpile.” And thousands more sit idle, having reached their end-of-service life.
Bloom is working with biomedical engineers at Stanford Health Care to test the functionality of its refurbished ventilators, the release notes.
“This is our call to action,” said Bloom Energy founder, chairman and CEO K.R. Sridhar.
“We have to help. Manufacturing is in our DNA and we believe that it allows our country to stand strong, especially during a time of crisis and need,” the Indian American Bloom founder added. “Like our customers and the communities we serve, we are strong and we are resilient.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a call to action on March 16 to the state's CEOs to help find or manufacture equipment such as masks, gloves and respiratory ventilators to resupply hospitals that could run out of protective gear and vital equipment. He said the state could need at least 10,000 ventilators, which help critically ill patients to breathe, over the next three months.
Newsom reached out to Sridhar for support. By March 27, the state had given Bloom Energy 24 unused ventilators that had been idle.
Overnight, Bloom engineers figured out how to fix them and completely refurbished all 24 by the afternoon of March 28. With that turnaround time, the company estimates it could refurbish up to one thousand a week, the release said.
“Bloom Energy is stepping up to meet this moment,” said Newsom. “This is a great story about Californians looking out for each other. Ventilators provide the most effective intervention for COVID-19 patients in critical care, and the units being refurbished here will save lives.”
“One plus one plus one is greater than three,” added Sridhar. “Community isn’t defined just by physical proximity; it’s coming together in a time of need to act in the interest of the greater good. That’s what this partnership represents, and we certainly welcome others to join.”
Almo, a national distributor of appliances, A/V equipment, furniture and housewares, has more than 2.5 million square feet of distribution space in eight warehouses across the country.
