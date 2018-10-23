U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and the Menendez for Senate Campaign in New Jersey Oct. 14 announced a plethora of leadership councils, including a number of Indian Americans, to ensure the senator is re-elected Nov. 6.
Each council consists of prominent New Jersey leaders and advocates representing key issue areas and constituencies from across the state, the campaign said in a news release.
Among the Asian American and Pacific Islanders named were state Sen. Vin Gopal of the 11th Legislative District, Burlington County Freeholder Balvir Singh and Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla.
The Muslim council group included Passaic County Freeholder Assad Akhter, East Orange Mayor Ted Green, Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin, Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah, Paterson Councilman Al Abdelaziz, Edison Democrats Shariq Ahmed and Nadia Kahf.
Also named to the councils were Working Families’ Analia Mejia in the Progressive council and 33th Legislative District Assemblyman Raj Mukherji in the Veterans council.
