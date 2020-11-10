Votes continue to trickle in throughout the United States, with some Indian American and South Asian American candidates still among those getting late word on results of their respective races.
In Northern California, Bobbie Singh-Allen will be the next mayor of Elk Grove, and the first directly-elected Sikh woman to hold office in the U.S.
The Sacramento Bee reports that Singh-Allen declared victory early Nov. 9 after receiving a call from Mayor Steve Ly whom she defeated after a contentious race, winning 46 percent of votes cast as Sacramento County election officials continue counting.
Ly, who won office in 2016, received 34 percent of the vote, according to available numbers.
“I am truly humbled and honored by our victory. This win is not about me, it is about the well-being of Elk Grove,” Singh-Allen said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to being a champion for our city and bringing our community together. Whether you supported me or not, I invite you to work with me to move our city forward. From now on, everyone has a seat at the table.”
Singh-Allen launched her bid in late July after several people accused Ly, who has held public office since 2012, of conscripting surrogates to attack political opponents and other critics in the community, including Singh-Allen, the Bee reported.
Her candidacy was boosted by an endorsement from all corners of the community, perhaps a sign that the allegations caused Ly to fall out of favor. The Indian American candidate announced her decision to run with backing from U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, state Assemblyman Jim Cooper and State Controller Betty Yee. The list of supporters grew to include state Sen. Richard Pan, the police and fire unions and every member of the Elk Grove City Council, the Bee said.
Singh-Allen is expected to be sworn in on Dec. 9 after which she vowed to begin addressing the city’s challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. She said she will also hold a retreat with the City Council to identify priorities for the city, including traffic congestion, the publication said.
Across the country in New Jersey, Rupande Mehta was seeking the state Senate seat in New Jersey’s 25th District. At time of press, the results remained undetermined. When India-West reported this race Nov. 4, the Democrat Mehta had a slight edge over Republican Anthony Bucco Jr.
The special election race – which will have its normal cycle next year with a June 8, 2021, primary – has reported 68 percent of the precincts, with Bucco tallying 41,170 votes for 51.1 percent to Mehta’s 39,466 votes for 48.9 percent of the vote.
Nearby in Queens, New York, Zohran Mamdani, who won his primary election in June over incumbent Assemblymember Aravella Simotas, ran unopposed to win the Astoria Assembly seat in the 36th Legislative District.
The son of filmmaker Mira Nair, he is a first-time candidate for elected office and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, or DSA.
“It's official: we won. I'm going to Albany to fight to tax the rich, heal the sick, house the poor & build a socialist New York. But I can't do it alone. To win socialism, we'll need a mass movement of the multiracial working class as well. So let's build one,” Mamdani tweeted.
