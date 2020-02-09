In 2015, 33-year-old Neha Ganju Tanna was diagnosed with terminal kidney cancer. The young Indian American mother realized that she will not be there for her then-2-year-old daughter as she grows up and has to face life’s many challenges. So, she decided to pen notes for her, sharing her views on life, family, spirituality and her own personal journey.
After Tanna succumbed to cancer Oct. 23, 2016, her family stumbled upon those notes and decided to publish them in the form of a book. Titled “Body Betrayed Beauty,” the memoir in which Tanna writes about her journey with cancer was released at Florida International University Jan. 4.
The event also marked the launch of Holding Hands Foundation, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, inspired by Tanna, to bring awareness to those who suffer great pain with serious illnesses like cancer. The mission of the organization, stated a press release, is NEHA, or “Never Endure Hurt Alone.”
“An engineer by profession and an artist by temperament, the diagnosis came as a bolt from blue for Neha and her family. Neha took charge of her treatment and her life post diagnosis, living her life with courage, conviction and tremendous amount of fortitude,” it said.
Speaking on the occasion, Tanna’s father, Deepak Ganju, said that “no parent should go through such a tragedy but Neha, the fighter, refused to let her diagnosis define her.”
“This book, a compilation of her writing, is her legacy and an eternal message of courage in the times of adversity. She wanted to celebrate the memories by dancing and laughing. As she writes in the book, ‘Do not know how long I have and I do not care but the show must go on.’ And the show will go on,” he said.
In the book, Tanna tells her daughter how to deal with the challenges that she may be faced with while growing up and delves into her idea of God, family and identity.
Tanna’s 6-year-old daughter Aariyana Tanna was seen autographing the book at the release. In what was the highlight of the event, Aariyana Tanna summarized the message of the book, saying, “You will never ever be forgotten by anyone.”
The book was released by Sanjay Razdan, a renowned urologist in Florida, Dr. Awtar Krishan Ganju, professor of pathology at the University of Miami; and Arun Koul, an activist and executive editor of Shehjar Magazine.
At the event, described the press release, Razdan was barely able to control his emotions when he recounted the time Tanna and her family consulted him about the treatment plan. Awtar Krishan Ganju, referencing Hindu scriptures, said, “Neha’s soul continues to live and will never leave us.”
Koul remembered the times when Tanna, an accomplished theater artist and an engineer, would put on Kashmiri plays in order to educate the wider community about the Kashmiri culture and literature.
Sarah Smith, Tanna’s former boss at Fannie Mae, and Dhiraj Bakaya, community activist and Tanna’s friend, also spoke at the event. This was followed by a panel discussion on the book and the author. The panel discussion featured lawyer Anjali Zutshi, who worked on the manuscript of the book; Charles Carmakal, Tanna’s college friend; and Dr. Nihar Ganju, a doctor and Tanna’s brother. The panel, moderated by writer and political commentator Sunanda Vashisht, focused on the book’s message and why it was important to ensure books like these reach the wider audience.
Cardiologist Dr. Chad Shaykher, who was Tanna’s ‘doctor on speed-dial,’ said if there is one thing everyone can learn from Tanna’s life, it is: “Never leave anyone alone in their times of sorrow and pain.” He appealed to the audience to support the foundation with an open heart.
The entire event was moderated by Kartikeya Tanna, a lawyer and Neha’s husband.
