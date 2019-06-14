TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities say the body of a child believed to be a 7-year-old girl from India has been found near the Arizona-Mexico border.
They say the body was discovered on the morning of June 12 by Border Patrol agents about 17 miles west of Lukeville.
Agents from the Tucson Sector encountered two women from India who said they had become separated from a woman and two children hours earlier.
A girl’s remains were recovered a few hundred yards south of the international boundary, and an air and ground search ensued for the other migrants.
Border Patrol agents located footprints late June 12 that indicated the remaining two members of the group crossed back into Mexico.
Update: Authorities say the U.S. Border Patrol has located the mother and 8-year-old daughter from India who had been with the 7-year-old daughter whose body was found in the Arizona desert.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said June 14 in a statement that the missing mother and older daughter were taken to a hospital for treatment of dehydration after they crossed back into the United States late June 13 and surrendered to agents.
The statement said the mother and daughters reportedly had been traveling with two women and that smugglers dropped all five near the border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.