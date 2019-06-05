Police rescue divers for the New Jersey State Police June 3 found the body of Indian American Avinash Kuna following a three-day search.
Kuna, 32, of Parsippany, New Jersey, went missing June 1 after stepping off his boat in Lake Hopatcong to go for a swim, according to media reports.
His body was recovered shortly after 6 p.m. from the waters in Henderson Cove, state police said, according to an NJ.com report.
Kuna was last seen the morning of June 1, when he entered the water from a pontoon boat and submerged without resurfacing, state police said.
The software engineer, who friends say dreamed of being an entrepreneur, was celebrating his birthday with friends on the rented boat, according to a GoFundMe page created to raise money to send Kuna’s body back to India and help his family financially, NJ.com said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Avinash Kuna during this difficult time,” state police said in the statement.
Jay Majeti, who created the GoFundMe page, thanked law enforcement for their efforts, according to the report.
“After 3 days of relentless efforts, local police and rescue teams have identified Avinash's body. Waiting for investigation and autopsy to be completed,” Majeti wrote in an update on the GoFundMe page found here: https://bit.ly/2Xreuvc).
“We thank you all for your prayers and support so far and request you to please continue to share the campaign to help Avinash's family,” he said.
As of the afternoon of June 3, the GoFundMe, with a goal of raising $100,000, had raised more than $44,000.
The friends who were with Kuna said when he stepped off the boat he screamed that something was trying to grab him, the publication said.
Attempts to pull him to safety were unsuccessful and he went under, state police said in the report.
A woman who witnessed Kuna entering the water shot video of the emergency response that took place afterward. She said the swimmer panicked and “fell out of his vest” and went under water, the NJ.com report continued.
According to Kuna’s Facebook page, he worked as a systems programmer for UPS and was the founder of a software development company, the report said.
His friends described Kuna as someone who cared deeply for his friends and family and had recently begun working and sending money home to India, it added.
“He had high ambitions in life, to become an entrepreneur, give back to the society, travel places around the globe,” the friends said.
