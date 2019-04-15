The body of Shalvinesh ‘Shalvin’ Sharma (left), whose tow truck plummeted into the Sacramento River March 26 after a collision, was found April 11. Sharma’s wife, Roselyn, was with him in the tow truck; a woman’s body believed to be that of Roselyn was found inside the truck April 14 after three days of search and rescue operations. (photo via Roselyn Sharma’s Facebook page)