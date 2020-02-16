Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra, Miss South Asia International Manjari Parikh and several dignitaries, including Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, attended a colorful cultural program organized by the Indian American Association Jan. 25 at Pearl Banquette in Roselle, Ill., to celebrate India’s 71st Republic Day.
On Jan. 26, the Indian Overseas Congress also celebrated India’s Republic Day at Sohna Punjab Restaurant in New York.
The program in Roselle started with the Indian and American national anthems. The lamp-lighting ceremony was performed by IAA president Nawab Mir Hamid Ali Khan as well as high-profile guests that included Consul General of India Shankar Dalela, who was the chief guest; Hoffman Estates Mayor William D. McLeod, Rolling Meadows Mayor Joe Gallo, Kevin B. Morrison, Cook County Commissioner 15th District; Amit Jhingran, CEO of SBI; Malini Vaidhyanathan, Air India Mag., Midwest; and Michael Devivo from New York Life.
A welcome dance was performed by the students of Kalanjali Dance School, which was followed by an oath ceremony where IAA’s elected board for 2020 took the oath of office. Mayor McLeod helped administer the oath.
After welcome speeches and congratulatory wishes, Parikh went on to present a dance performance. Chandra, too, performed a dance with the Desi Hoppers Group on “Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua Banke Tamanna Meri.”
More dance performances were presented by Ahana Dance Group (students of North West University), Desi Hoppers, Kalanjali Dance Academy of Rockford (choreographed by Sridevi) and Nalinapadam Dance School.
Harbachan Singh, secretary-general of Indian Overseas Congress, USA, spearheaded the event in New York where Amir Rashid rendered the Indian national anthem.
Next, Singh read the Preamble to the Constitution of India with Indian American guests repeating after him while some stood in attention with a salute.
Dignitaries at the event included New York state Senator John C. Liu, New York City council members Barry Grodenchik and Donovan Richards Jr., and Democratic leader Richard David, among several other community leaders, who praised the joint efforts of the two largest democracies in the world, India and the U.S., for collaborating and upholding the principles of democracy.
The speakers also appreciated the significant contribution of Indian Americans to the economic, social and legal components of the U.S.
A local community leader from the Nepalese community, Somnath Ghimire, Guyanese American leader Albert Baldeo, African American leader and pastor Emmanuel Asse, former secretary of local DC 37 Trade Union Ahmed Shakir all spoke highly of their cordial and bustling relationship with the Indian American community. It was also noted that India’s soft power attributes like yoga, cinema, music and cuisine generated tremendous goodwill and support for India.
