The Consulate General of India in New York and the Federation of Indian Association together celebrated International Women’s Day March 8 in New York.
National Award-winning Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra and Darley Newman, host of the Emmy award-winning show, “Equitrekking,” were among the celebrity guests at the event that was attended by over 150 members from across the tri-state area, a majority of them women.
The event marked the annual celebration by honoring women and their resilience and perseverance, stated a press release. Distinguished women addressed the gathering and shared their personal experiences and struggles, detailing how it helped them reach where they are today.
Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty, who was also part of the celebration, spoke about women in leadership roles and the need for equal rights.
On the occasion, Indian American community leaders Sukhminder Kaur, Sheetal Trivedi, Arun Anand and Rina Shah were honored by the Consulate General and the FIA committee for their distinguished achievements and contributions to the society.
FIA president Alok Kumar, along with chairman Ramesh Patel and the FIA executive committee members, joined the felicitation ceremony for the celebrity guests, annual honorees, including the all-women crew of Air India, and Bhouvna Rao, Air India’s regional head in the Americas.
