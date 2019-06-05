Beating a number of Indian American contestants from New York, Alisha Merchant walked away with the title of ‘Miss Bharat New York 2019’ during a pageant that was held May 19 in Fresh Meadows, New York.
Yuthika Patel was declared the first runner-up while Dhwanika Narag was named the second runner-up.
Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty was the special guest and Dilip Chauhan, former deputy comptroller of Nassau County, was the guest of honor at the event which was organized by Dr. Sheetal Desai in association with Rashmi Bedi of My Dream Entertainment and My Dream Global Foundation.
Shetty, who shared her experiences of working on shows like “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Big Boss,” also danced a bit with kids on stage.
“It’s most important to give a platform to our women, not only young women but in this event, I am surprised to see young girls and grandmothers participating,” she said.
Shetty presented the ‘Bharat Global Icon Award 2019’ to Desai, Bedi, Komal Dangi, Dr. Nisreen Ezzi and Vinod Shah.
A total of 48 contestants participated in various categories. Shetty also crowned the winners of those categories during the ceremony. The winners are as follows:
Chaitanya Sairam – ‘Mrs. Bharat New York 2019’
Kismat Bains – first runner-up ‘Mrs. Bharat New York 2019’
Seema Singh – second runner-up ‘Mrs. Bharat New York 2019’
Karishma Israni – ‘Mrs. Bharat Elite New York 2019’
Sangita Shastri and Nisha Sheth – first runner-up ‘Mrs. Bharat Elite New York 2019’
Brinda Chandiwala – second runner-up ‘Mrs. Bharat Elite New York 2019’
Chahat Singh – ‘Teen Bharat New York 2019’
Bijal Jhaveri and Bhoomi Jhaveri – ‘Mr. & Mrs. Bharat New York 2019’
Amrah Waqar – ‘Miss International Beauty 2019’
Uzma Zahid – ‘Mrs. International Beauty 2019’
Salma Chaudhary – first runner-up ‘Mrs. International Beauty 2019’
Suzan Koch – ‘Teen International Beauty 2019’
Aanya – ‘Pre-teen Bharat New York 2019’
Rabiya Hass Khullar – ‘Miss Bharat Elite New York 2019’
KiranDeep – first runner-up ‘Miss Bharat Elite New York 2019’
Devangi Thakker and Priyanka Parekh – second runner-up ‘Miss Bharat Elite New York 2019’
“Beauty is not about having a perfect shape or size, we women must honor the struggles we have been through and it's our responsibility to empower and lift each other in all the ways we can. This crown is meant for every doctor, every house-maker, every wife, mother, every daughter, and grandmother who have been doing their best always,” said Desai.
Bedi added: “Her vision is to provide women and youth a platform to achieve their dreams, give back to the community in all the ways she can while providing world-class entertainment to the audience.”
