SAN JOSE, Calif. – Bonfare Markets Charitable Foundation Aug. 30 hosted its 30th annual Golf Tournament and Auction at the Silver Creek Valley Country Club here, raising tens of thousands of dollars for several deserving charities.
Among the charities benefitting the momentous annual event run by the Jag Kapoor-led Bonfare foundation included Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson's Mr. October Foundation for Kids, the India Community Center, and the American India Foundation.
A total of 175 guests took part in the evening festivities, which included a silent and live auction featuring countless items, including two signed framed memorabilia mementos courtesy of Mr. October himself, Jackson.
The event was able to raise more than $125,000, which will be disbursed among the three beneficiaries.
“It was a good turnout and the golf was great,” Kapoor told India-West of the event during the dinner gala. Kapoor said that the donations, like each year, benefit underserved kids in the U.S. and globally – mostly in India, “Because we feel that this is our new home, and India is our motherland, so we divide the funds.”
The Mr. October Foundation for Kids is a California-based nonprofit public benefit corporation, founded by Jackson in 1997 with the mission of improving educational opportunities for underprivileged youth.
“Supporting a mainstream foundation is very important to us,” Kapoor said.
Its primary mission is to provide realistic and reachable goals for underserved communities, where children have not shown a predisposition toward academic achievement, even though they are capable of doing so. The focus of the foundation, which has more than 1 million kids involved, has a focus on STEM.
Jackson, who pushed back a flight to Southern California where an ailing family member was undergoing a procedure at a hospital, was the chief speaker at the gala.
Addressing the guests – of which roughly 132 took part in the golf tournament earlier in the day, with the best groupings receiving prizes – Jackson opined on the importance of education and helping the underserved children in the country.
“When I see people trying to do their best to sprinkle back into the community and have an understanding of trying to further the education of underserved kids and underserved people, I do believe that that is fuel for the strength of our nation,” Jackson said in a speech at the event.
The former Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees player said all too often people overlook the importance of education, while praising Kapoor and the Bonfare Markets Foundation for what they do to help.
“We will be a better place and a better world as long as we do our best to educate people,” Jackson stressed, adding that education is the most important thing we can focus on for the world’s youth in order to build a more peaceful globe.
“If we are able to communicate better (as a society), the anger goes away and we search for understanding,” he said.
The ICC, founded in 2003, is a Milpitas, Calif.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the Indian American and greater San Francisco Bay Area community by promoting Indian culture through social, cultural, recreational and community programs.
“This is great,” ICC chief executive Raj Desai told India-West. “We are very fortunate at India Community Center to be part of this.”
Desai said the donations received from the event has helped support the center, and has helped with the organization being able to expand since it was founded.
ICC was also a beneficiary a year ago, and Desai said over the last 12 months, the center has scaled up its activities, including a bump in the attendance for its summer camps, which reached up to 1,000 kids this year.
They have also seen an increase in registrants to its afterschool program from 10 to 55 in just two years, Desai said. In the future, the ICC head said they hope to implement information about living a healthy lifestyle and engage high schoolers and collegiate kids to get them involved in the Indian American culture.
The American India Foundation, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit devoted to accelerating social and economic change in India. The AIF has partnered with hundreds of non-governmental organizations in India to build a trusted network for implementation, scale and sustainability.
AIF awards grants to education, livelihood and public health projects in India with emphases on elementary education, women’s empowerment and HIV/AIDS.
The Bonfare foundation also boasted at the event that monies raised from the event and through the course of the year has also led to the foundation building a school in Tanzania. The school serves poor boys and girls in the Njombe region.
Kapoor, an Indian American businessman, has run the three-decade old fundraiser since he acquired the Milpitas, Calif.-headquartered Bonfare Markets Inc. in 1994 with his brother Sean from Donald Kaplan.
Twenty-four years later, the Kapoors, who did the fundraiser in 1994 as an agreement during the acquisition, have opted to continue the tradition alive – now with the help of Jag Kapoor’s kids Jessica and Jason, as well as a committee headed this year by Fremont Automotive Retailing Group president Inder Dosanjh.
Dosanjh, whose company has been a sponsor of the event for many years, said he got involved because of the importance of what the funds do.
“We really want to help the inner-city kids out,” Dosanjh, a friend of Jackson’s who helped connect his foundation with the Bonfare event, told India-West. “I think it’s very important in the country we live in that the kids have the education right.”
Kaplan, who now lives in Nevada but makes a point of attending each event, had a glint in his eye when commenting to India-West about seeing Kapoor continue the charity event that he started in the late 1980s.
When asked how long he hopes to see this event go on for, the elderly Kaplan said, “100 years, and I hope I’m there to see it.”
