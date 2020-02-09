SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A coffee table book entitled, “Prominent Sikhs of USA,” by Dr. Prahbleen Singh was released here Feb.3 by the lieutenant governor of California and, earlier, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. in the presence of several congressional representatives Jan. 28. A third event was held Feb.2 at Gurdwara San Jose where the event was headlined by Dave Cortese, member of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.
The book features 50 Sikh Americans and is the author’s second of its kind publication, the first being on 50 notable Sikhs in India. At all the U.S. events, elected officials lauded Sikhs for being an “exemplary community.”
All four Indian American congressional representatives were present in Washington on the occasion. “History was made when Dalip Singh Saund was elected as the first Asian in the U.S. Congress. It is about time another Sikh American runs for a congressional seat,” declared Rep. Ro Khanna. Rep.Raja Krishnamoorthi began with the Sikh salutation of “Sat Sri Akal.” Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Ami Bera also spoke on the occasion.
At the event, organized by the Sikh Council on Religion and Education, marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, John Garamendi, co-chair of the American Sikh Caucus, lauded the Sikhs for their community work during the devastating Camp Fire of 2018, which claimed 85 lives, saying, “I am fortunate to represent one of the largest Sikh populations in the United States. When I travel across our district and work with the Sikh community, I see how they embody Guru Nanak’s teachings of promoting peace, equality, and goodness.”
Others present in the over 200-strong crowd were representatives Jim Costa, Greg Stanton, Peter King, Grace Meng, Thomas Suozzi, Steve Cohen, Jerry McNerney, Judy Chu and former congressman Joe Crowley. Each of the officials was presented with a copy of the book by Prabhleen Singh.
Dr. Rajwant Singh, the National Sikh Campaign’s senior advisor and president of EcoSikh, noted that the writer, who is from Punjabi University, Patiala, “sitting 3000 miles away had brought us all together and truly weaves the community around the nation. We thank him for putting together the stories of these inspirational Sikhs who have strengthened the roots of the community in this country.”
In Sacramento, the event held at the Library Galleria featured several speakers from the community, many featured in the book itself. They touched on everything from climate change, political representation and combating hate crime with the teachings of Guru Nanak Devji. The highlight was the presence of California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, who pointed out that the state was home to some of the earliest Sikh communities to settle in the U.S. and have been making notable contributions to the country since then; she singled out the first Asian American Congressman, Dalip Singh Saund. She also acknowledged the contributions of Sikh American women and lauded the culture for gender equality.
