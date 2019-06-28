The Boston Architectural College's Board of Trustees June 19 named Mahesh Daas as the college's eighth president.
He will assume the position July 12, succeeding Glen LeRoy, who announced he would be retiring at the end of this academic year, the college said in a news release.
"I am honored to be chosen as the next BAC president, and to further propel our proven practice-based education of the designers, developers, and builders of the world's built environment," Daas said in a statement.
"My life and educational experiences as a first-generation student and first-generation immigrant resonate with the experiences of many of the BAC's students. Through our collective teamwork, I am confident we will continue the strong vision of building upon the strengths of this venerable institution,” the Indian American educator added. “My goal is to continue the path of promoting creativity, diversity, and inclusiveness within all of the design professions. The BAC is, and has always been, a beacon for innovation―for all of our students, our alumni, our faculty and staff, and all of the communities we positively impact.
Daas is a designer, a technologist with expertise in robotics, and an experienced academic leader who chronicled the presidential leadership of former MIT president Charles M. Vest.
His career spans 23 years at four universities including 14 years in higher education leadership roles. Most recently, he served as dean of the School of Architecture and Design at the University of Kansas, Lawrence, according to his bio.
In 2011, Daas was elevated as an Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture distinguished professor, the highest national recognition for an architectural educator.
He was recognized for contributions to design computing with the 2013 Association for Computer Aided Design in Architecture Society Award of Excellence. ACADIA elected him twice as its president and he served on the editorial board of the International Journal of Architectural Computing and currently serves on the editorial board of Construction Robotics Journal, his bio notes.
"Mahesh is a visionary leader who has a proven track record of success," said Richard Martini, BAC Board of Trustees chair. "His experience and entrepreneurial vision uniquely align with the College's needs today and our vision for the future. We are very excited to welcome him to the BAC community, where he will guide the College into the 21st century," he added.
Daas earned a bachelor's degree in architecture from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad, India; a master's degree in urban design from Kansas State University; and an executive doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.
He is also the author of Leading with Aesthetics: The Transformational Leadership of President Charles M. Vest at M.I.T. and Towards a Robotic Architecture.
The 12-person BAC Presidential Search Committee included representatives from the faculty, student body, Alumni Council, and Board of Trustees, and was led by Judith Nitsch, Board of Trustees vice chair and founding principal of Nitsch Engineering, the news release said.
Over the next several months, the BAC will hold numerous events for members of the BAC and greater Boston communities to welcome and engage with Daas, it said.
