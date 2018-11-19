The boyfriend of a woman who went missing for 10 days from her home in Broomall, Pennsylvania, but was eventually found dead in an abandoned car, was ordered to pay $10 million to the victim’s family, who had filed in lawsuit against the man and his father in 2016.
In July, Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Dennis Cohen ruled against the boyfriend, Bhupinder, and his father Davinder Singh, and awarded $10 million to the family of Nadia Malik, who was found dead in an abandoned car on Feb. 18, 2014, 10 days after she was reported missing. Cohen’s judgment came to light recently after Khaled Malik gave an interview to the Philadelphia Inquirer, stating that – despite the $10 million judgment – no clues were gained about the manner of his sister’s death. “We just wanted some explanation, some words out of him, but we didn’t even get that. You could have a $100 million award. It doesn’t mean anything,” Khaled Malik told the Inquirer.
Bhupinder Singh was Malik’s long-time boyfriend and father of her children, including one, Alina, who died in mysterious circumstances three months after her birth. The infant was found in an abandoned car near a Chinese restaurant, according to the Inquirer; her cause of death was listed as cachexia, also known as “wasting syndrome.”
Two other children, ages 5 and 8, are now living with Malik’s parents.
Bhupinder’s father, Davinder, was a defendant in the lawsuit for allegedly sheltering his fugitive son and providing him the car in which Nadia Malik’s body was found.
An autopsy in 2014 revealed that Malik’s death was neither accidental nor a result of suicide. Bhupinder Singh was never charged in connection with his girlfriend’s death, but was charged with violating his probation on a 2010 DUI. According to the terms of his probation, the Indian American was not allowed to leave the state of Pennsylvania, but he nevertheless fled to his father’s home in Ohio shortly after Malik went missing.
Law enforcement officials have yet to release a cause of death for the young woman, who was 22 when she died. The medical examiner’s office has listed Malik’s cause of death as undetermined.
According to documents filed with the Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, Singh was the last person Malik saw before she went missing. Court records indicate that Singh had asked Malik to marry him in January 2014, but she refused. Singh had obtained a marriage license, but Malik refused to sign it, according to the lawsuit.
On Jan. 8, 2014, Malik suffered a broken rib, which family members said was the result of an altercation with Singh. The victim was treated at a local hospital and sent home with narcotic painkillers.
Later that month, Malik told her family she believed Singh was trying to poison her by putting large amounts of painkillers in her food.
Exactly one month later, Singh sent Malik’s family a series of terrifying text messages, demanding $100 in ransom to see Nadia again, the documents said. Singh demanded the family purchase a pre-paid $100 card with a pin code and threatened the parents that they would never see their daughter again if they did not comply with his demands. “If you say no, you will not find us or hear her,” said Singh, via text. He followed up, threatening: “I promise you this now you won’t hear her I’ll f*cking make sure,” according to the documents.
Singh threatened to break the phone he was using to send the texts so that Malik’s family had no way of reaching her. “You will regret not risking $100, when this phone dies you won’t hear her. You gonna regret this… she is alone without resources,” he texted.
Malik’s family did not pay the $100 ransom.
In his judgment, Cohen did not outline his reasons for awarding $10 million to the Maliks, but also made no reference to the Malik family’s claim that Bhupinder Singh had intentionally harmed Nadia Malik.
According to court filings, neither Bhupinder nor Davinder ever showed up in court, despite several motions to appear.
