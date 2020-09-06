DUBLIN, Calif. — A group of sign-bearing teenagers holding boxes of surgical masks and plastic face shields recently attended a gathering Rep. Eric Swalwell held Aug. 18 to discuss the latest efforts to cut government funding for the U.S. Postal Service. As the crowd convened in front of the Dublin Post Office here, they offered them protective gear. These Bay Area high schoolers were all part of Break the Outbreak – a youth nonprofit dedicated to providing communities across the United States with Personal Protective Equipment.
At the event, Swalwell also raised awareness about the suppression of mail-in votes during the 2020 election season, according to a press release.
"People are hurting in this pandemic," Swalwell said. "Californians are going into another hot, hot summer – another fire season. The last thing we should have to deal with or worry is the reliability of one of America's most trusted resources, the Postal Service.”
BTOB began as a small operation to protect essential workers of the food industry. A few teens from Dublin High created a website, now managed by rising senior and executive Director of Technology Yash Khaitan, to consolidate local requests for supplies and resources amid the pandemic.
"Every day I wake up and see on the news that the number of cases recorded has reached an all-time high," the Indian American said in the press release to India-West. "I believe that through [the website], we will be able to [help] flatten this record and aid people in need of protective gear and supplies."
Within a few months, the operation transformed into a sprawling 501 (c)(3) organization with chapters in over 30 cities.
“It is our responsibility, as young people, to ensure that COVID-19 does not endanger more members of our community,” says Break the Outbreak founder and CEO Sky Yang.
The organization first gained traction among Dublin’s restaurants and farmers’ markets, but that wasn’t enough for Yang. He developed teams in San Ramon, Livermore, Beverly Hills and beyond, offering free PPE to nearly every city in the Bay Area, the release noted.
“And just like that, Break the Outbreak spread like wildfire,” said BTOB director of Media Outreach Kanchan Naik. “With a global pandemic outside, it's easy to lose yourself in the initial waves of fear and anxiety, while also balancing a myriad of academic responsibilities. But working for Break the Outbreak both requires and creates strength.”
Naik told India-West in the email: “We started this organization because we saw how the employees of many food services were forced to work without necessary protections amid a pandemic. These were the same establishments we grew up eating at, and it was heartbreaking to watch them struggle with closure and the risk of virus contraction.”
Not only does Break the Outbreak provide protective gear, but also a valuable way for young people to spend their time amid lockdown. After the coronavirus hit, a number of extracurricular and volunteer opportunities were no longer viable. The chance to help others and connect with other teenagers offered a fulfilling experience for high school students across the country. Break the Outbreak chief legal officer Tanish Kumar, for example, said he joined the nonprofit while mourning the loss of this year's track season.
"I needed something to fill that void and after ordering takeout from a restaurant with no masks, I realized what I could do to help," said the rising senior. "Being partnered with several other like minded students has allowed me to do my part in this pandemic and provide safety to places where there was previously none."
Swalwell, who commended the group’s commitment to civic engagement, said: "Their group already has 37 chapters in 15 states from coast to coast. [They're] rallying young people to step up and save lives in our nation’s time of need."
To donate to Break the Outbreak, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/we-break-the-outbreak.
