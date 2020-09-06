Kanchan Naik, director of Media Outreach for Break the Outbreak, whose teen activists attended the Rep. Swalwell event, told India-West: “We started this organization because we saw how the employees of many food services were forced to work without necessary protections amid a pandemic.” The Indian American teen activist added: “These were the same establishments we grew up eating at, and it was heartbreaking to watch them struggle with closure and the risk of virus contraction.” (photo provided)