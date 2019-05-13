LOS ANGELES – The first ever ‘Ms. Reshma Beauty USA 2019’ pageant was held at the Saban Theater here May 3, presented by ZEE TV. The pageant created a platform for women of all ages, shapes, sizes and ethnicities. Reshma Beauty is a family owned business that started from the farms in India and is now a household name in the Indian American and larger South Asian market in the United States. Specializing in natural ingredients such as henna, turmeric, kale, saffron, etc., these products have made a huge impact on the beauty industry.
Reshma Dordi, CEO of Reshma Beauty, talked about how this pageant was beyond ‘crowns and gowns’ and in fact, a platform for women to empower themselves and each other, with tools to excel in their professional and personal lives. A month leading up to the pageant, all 18 contestants were groomed in public speaking, modeling, dancing, social media, beauty and wellness. The pageant broke conventional beauty norms by giving way to inclusivity and diversity – two principles that are integral to Reshma Beauty’s brand. While some of the contestants were homemakers and mothers, others were engineers, scientists, financial analysts as well as actors, comedians, models, etc.
Actress, model and dancer Aathira Rajeev, 23, took home the title of ‘Ms. Reshma Beauty USA’ by winning the judges over with her compelling answer combined with her poise, charm and breathtaking talent. The first runner-up, Madhulika Krishnan, and second runner-up, Kadi, also had a powerful presence on-stage and impressed the audience and judges with their pizzazz and confidence.
The star-studded affair was co-hosted by Reshma Dordi and Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, who was also in the news recently for spearheading the ‘Me Too Movement’ in India. As an inspirational figure for women across India, there could not have been a more ideal co-host for this event.
Bollywood celebrities Abhay Deol and Neetu Chandra also attended the event and shared motivational stories from their own journey to stardom. The judges included entrepreneur Paiy Hansra, innovator and philanthropist Paresh Ghelani, legendary Hollywood icon Zsa Zsa Gabor’s widower Prinz Frederik, media personality Joys Wong, president of Almex USA Ravi Tilak, cardiologist Dr. Sheila Kar and beauty expert Rudy Munoz.
Zee TV, one of the key sponsors of the pageant, will broadcast the highlights of the event. Other sponsors included Shail K, Spice Affair, Jewels By Nicole, Shapes Brow Bar, Verve, Maazda Travel, Bargain Line 2, Smile Select and Vinita’s Beauty.
The winner of the pageant was awarded a modeling contract with Reshma Beauty and will be the Brand Ambassador for the year 2019 for all endeavors that the company is involved with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.