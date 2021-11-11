An Indian American Texas A&M University student — who had been struggling on life support following a stampede at rapper Travis Scott’s AstroWorld concert at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas in which she was crushed and suffered heart attacks and loss of oxygen — was declared dead Nov. 10 evening.
Bharti Shahani, a senior at Texas A&M, was one of more than 300 people injured at the Nov. 5 AstroWorld show, as concert-goers, allegedly egged on by Scott, rushed the stage as he came on. At least eight other people have died, including Pakistani American Danish Baig. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2ZUiP0o)
The family’s attorney, James Lassiter, announced the young woman’s death at a news conference Nov. 11 afternoon.
“Bharti was a shining star in the community,” Lassiter said. “She was a sister, a daughter, a high-achieving college student about to graduate from Texas A&M University with high, high grades.”
Her mother, Karishma Shahani, became emotional during the news conference. She pointed to her heart as she cried: “What happened to her? I want my baby back. I’m empty here,” as reported by The Associated Press.
Shahani’s family said she had been studying electronics systems engineering.
Scott is being sued by the families of several concertgoers who were trampled in the melee.
Shahani, 22, attended the concert with her sister Namrata and her cousin Mohit Bellani. The three got separated as the crowd surged towards the stage.
“Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos. It was like a sinkhole. People were falling on top of each other,” Bharti’s cousin Mohit Bellani told ABC13. “There were like layers of bodies on the ground, like two people thick. We were fighting to come up to the top and breathe to stay alive.”
After getting out of the stampede, both Bellani and Bharti’s sister, Namrata Shahani, lost their cellphones and couldn’t find Bharti.
“Once we let go of her hand, the next time we saw her, we were in the ER,” Namrata told the news station.
Shahani reportedly suffered several heart attacks during the stampede and lost oxygen to her brain for lengthy periods of time, according to her cousin. She was given CPR by first responders, but had been in the ICU on a ventilator for the past five days at Houston Methodist Hospital, and was declared brain dead.
“The doctors, they say the chances of survival are nothing, which I have not even spoken to my wife until now. We keep saying we’ll pray,” Bharti’s father, Sunny Shahani, told local television station KTRK, while his daughter was still in the ICU. “They took us to her room, and she was bleeding and on a ventilator. Me and my wife were too shocked. We can’t even stand in there,” he said, asking people to keep his daughter in their prayers.
“Bharti was a beautiful, intelligent young woman set to graduate this year. Her life was only beginning, pray for it not to end. She was like a sister to me,” wrote Mohit Bellani on his Facebook page.
Namrata Shahani has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with medical expenses. “Our family remains by Bharti's side and are unable to work. We are raising funds to help cover mounting expenses during this strenuous time.”
“Bharti is the light of our lives and we are all praying for her full and speedy recovery. We greatly appreciate any donations and ask that everyone keep Bharti and our family in their prayers during this difficult time,” wrote Namrata.
The fundraiser — https://www.gofundme.com/f/bharti-shahanis-astroworld-recovery-fund — has quickly raised more than $60,000, towards its goal of $75,000.
According to police reports, more than 50,000 people crowded into the stadium that evening. In a post to Twitter, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he had met with Scott and his head of security before the concert.
"I expressed my concerns regarding public safety and that in my 31 years of law enforcement experience I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens," including a pandemic and nationwide social tension, Finner said.
"I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with HPD for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of his team's social media messaging on any unscheduled events."
The NRG Stadium has a capacity of about 71,000.
Scott said in a message released by Houston police that he was devastated by the tragedy. The rapper has been criticized for continuing to play as the tragedy unfolded, but his supporters said he could not see what was going on in the stadium because of stage lights.
In videos posted to his Instagram Story Nov. 6, Scott said he prioritized the safety of his fans at the festival: "Any time I can make out anything that's going on, I'd stop the show and help them get the help they need, you know? I could never imagine this situation."
"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he wrote on Twitter, offering to cooperate completely with the Houston Police Department.
Scott was arrested in 2018 for inciting a riot.
AP reports: Scott was only minutes into his headlining show at the Astroworld music festival when at least one Houston officer radioed over a police channel that the main stage had been compromised by a massive crowd surge.
The police radio traffic from the Nov. 5 concert, obtained by the Houston Chronicle, reveals how quickly law enforcement became aware of the rising danger in the throng of concertgoers shortly after the star rapper began performing at the sold-out music festival, which drew about 50,000 people.
“Looks like folks are coming out of the crowd complaining of difficulty breathing, crushing-type injuries,” one official said over the police radio around 9:21 p.m., according to the audio obtained by the newspaper. “Seems like the crowd is compressing on itself.”
Scott kept performing his set, which lasted about an hour. His attorneys have said he did not know about the tragedy unfolding in the crowd until after the show. The newspaper reported that officers spotted people leaving the crowd but that their voices remained calm through the first half hour.
“I’m at the medical tent,” one officer radioed in around 9:30 p.m. “There’s a lot of people trampled and they’re passed out at the front stage.”
Later, another officer says: “We’re getting multiple reports of people getting injured. We have another report of cardiac situation with CPR by the stage.”
Finner said Nov. 11 that police told organizers to shut down the performance when fans in the crowd were administered CPR. Authorities gave word around 10:03 p.m. that the concert was in the process of shutting down, but witnesses say Scott and Drake, the superstar rapper who came on toward the end of Scott’s set as a special guest, kept performing.
Finner repeatedly refused to provide timelines Nov. 11 in what was just his second press briefing since the tragedy, saying the case was still under investigation. He said more than 500 officers were working the festival, more than double the number assigned in 2019, the last time the festival was held.
But Finner said festival organizers had not provided clear records of how many private security guards were working the show, describing what they turned over as “just not good.” It was up to Live Nation Entertainment, the show’s promoter, to secure two mosh pits in front of the stage, Finner said.
Scott’s attorneys pointed to an operational plan for the event that states only the festival director and executive producers have the authority to stop the show, “neither of which is part of Travis’s crew.”
“Investigations should start proceeding over finger-pointing so that together, we can identify exactly what transpired and how we can prevent anything like this from happening again,” attorney Edwin F. McPherson said in a statement.
