A jury in Dallas County, Texas District Court deliberated for just three hours June 26 before delivering a life sentence for Wesley Mathews, who had been accused of murder in the death of his adopted daughter Sherin Mathews.
Mathews had originally been charged with capital murder and tampering with a corpse for the Oct. 7, 2017 death of Sherin Mathews. But last week, Mathews accepted a plea deal that charged him with one count of injury to a child by omission, a first degree felony. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2FyuCV2)
Dallas News reported that Mathews stared straight ahead as the verdict was read and did not look at jurors. His wife, Sini Mathews, quickly left the courthouse without commenting on the verdict.
On the stand a day earlier, Mathews told the jury that — on the night of her death — he had yelled at Sherin to drink her milk. The little girl became startled and started to cry and cough at the same time, causing her to choke.
Mathews said he watched his daughter choking, and tried to intervene by shaking her. Her head rolled in all directions until her body became prone.
Mathews testified on the stand: “I tried to shake Sherin so that she would come out of her spell. Nothing was working. Her head rolled in all directions and then went still.”
“I was paralyzed with fear,” the Indian American father stated, emotionally apologizing to his dead daughter for failing her. “I detest myself,” he testified, asking jurors to “please forgive me.”
Mathews testified that he took the little girl’s body, stuffed it into a garbage bag — to “keep it safely preserved” — then drove to a culvert a short distance from the home and placed her body there.
Mathews did not wake his wife, Sini, a nurse. He waited until the next morning to call 911 to report his daughter missing. A multi-agency intensive search for three weeks, helped along by members of the community, including many Indian Americans, finally turned up the body.
The couple both spent several months in jail before the trial. In March, charges against Sini were dropped for lack of evidence; Sherin’s mother said she would not testify against her husband.
A medical examiner testified in court that the little girl’s body was mangled so extensively as to not be immediately identifiable. She also challenged Mathews’ testimony saying that Sherin’s body immediately became stiff, noting that it takes hours for rigor mortis to set in.
The medical examiner’s office had ruled the cause of death as homicide.
Defense attorney Rafael de la Garza’s attempts to present Mathews as a loving father went in vain. A day earlier, the jury heard from Wesley’s brother, who said Sherin loved her adoptive father. De La Garza also showed a video of Wesley Mathews leading a dance, as Sherin sang and danced along. He presented photos of the little girl sitting on her father’s knee. A church friend testified that Mathews was a bible study teacher.
"You can see from the videos, you can see from the photos that they loved and adored Sherin," De La Garza told the jury, also noting that Mathews had accepted responsibility for Sherin’s death.
Dallas County prosecutor Jason Fine stated in court that Mathews had killed Sherin, acting out of anger over his frustration about the little girl’s refusal to drink her milk.
"He is a liar," Fine said. "This whole thing was about anger and frustration over milk. Because he had to be in control."
The Mathews had adopted Sherin 16 months before her death from an orphanage in Nalanda, Bihar. The little girl was severely underweight and had to drink a special formula. One Child Protective Services Report noted that the Mathews had refused to buy the formula because of its cost. CPS also noted several fractures and broken bones, but cleared the couple four months before the little girl was found dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.