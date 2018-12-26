A manhunt is underway for the suspected killer of a Fijian Indian American police officer, who was shot to death at a traffic stop early morning Dec. 26 in Newman, Calif.
Officer Ronil Singh, who had served with the Newman, Calif., police department since 2011, was 33 at the time of his death. Singh, a resident of Modesto, Calif., is survived by his wife Anamika and their five-month-old son. Singh was a K9 officer, who worked with his partner dog, Sam.
According to police reports, at 12:57 a.m., Singh called off on a traffic stop at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue in Newman. A few moments later he called out “shots fired” over the radio. Multiple agencies responded to assist and Singh was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The suspect fled the scene in his gray, extended cab Dodge Ram pickup. “Our Newman Police family is devastated by the loss of Ronil,” said Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and local police have launched a manhunt for Singh’s killer, based on footage from surveillance camera video taken at a convenience store about 100 miles away earlier that evening. The shooting took place in front of a small, single-story apartment complex in Newman. Across the street is a utility station on one side of Eucalyptus and a home on the other, reported The Modesto Bee.
In a Nixle alert issued at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 26, the Sheriff’s Department said that – working from a tip – they have found the suspected killer’s vehicle, which has been taken in for evidence. But the killer, described as a heavyset Hispanic male, remains at large. Air units, as well as ground units, have been deployed in the hunt.
Ugesh Yogi Singh, Ronil’s uncle, told India-West that the slain officer’s parents are flying in from Fiji immediately to perform the last rites for their son. The Singh family is originally from Uttar Pradesh, and left India five generations ago, according to Ugesh Singh.
“Ronil was a good son, brother, husband, and father,” said Singh, adding that his nephew constantly went beyond the call of duty in both his professional and personal life. Singh said Ronil had brought his in-laws over from Fiji, and was working an extra shift on Christmas night when he was killed.
Ugesh Singh described his nephew as a “very adventurous man who lived life to the fullest.”
“A young life has been taken away too soon,” said Singh, who is a realtor.
Singh was baffled by his nephew’s sudden death. “Why would anyone shoot a police officer on Christmas night?” he queried, speculating that the suspect had illegal drugs – possibly methamphetamine – in his car at the time Singh stopped him.
Outgoing California Governor Jerry Brown has sent his condolences to Singh’s family, and ordered all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff, in honor of the slain police officer. “Our hearts are with the entire community of Newman and law enforcement officers across the state who risk their lives every day to protect and serve the people of California,” said the governor, as reported by The Associated Press.
Singh formerly worked with the Turlock, Calif., Police Department. Chief Nino Amirfar released a statement Dec. 26 mourning the tragic death of Singh. “Ronil was a good man who started his career with the TPD as a cadet. His dream and desire was to be a police officer and to be there to serve his community,” said Amirfar.
“He chose to be the light in the darkness and to do so without hesitation. We are all devastated and are in mourning. He was loved and will always be in our hearts. We continue to stand together to insure Ronil’s ultimate sacrifice will never be in vain, to ensure evil will never triumph over good,” said Amirfar.
