Two suspects were arrested Dec. 18 and charged with the murder of prominent Indian American chef Dominic Sarkar, who was found dead in his Fremont, Calif., home last October.
According to charging documents released Dec. 20 by the Alameda County District Attorney’s office, Maria Moore, 50, believed to be Sarkar’s paramour, hired Marvel Salvant, 46, to kill the chef for his two life insurance policies worth $800,000.
Moore and Salvant were booked into Santa Rita jail, and were scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 20 at 2 p.m.
Both suspects have been charged with three felony counts of murder, murder for financial gain, and lying in wait. Moore is identified as Asian Indian in her booking document; Salvant is identified as Black.
Sarkar was shot to death Oct. 8 at about 12:30 a.m., while sleeping in his Fremont home. He was scheduled to go to India the following morning for a month-long holiday with his family, including three daughters, who reside in India. Upon his return, Sarkar – the executive chef at Rangoli in Fremont at the time of his death – was scheduled to return to Passage to India in Mountain View, Calif., Sushma Taneja, owner of the acclaimed restaurant, told India-West in an earlier story.
Lt. Mike Tegner of the Fremont Police Department told India-West after the shooting that there was no evidence of breaking and entering at the crime scene, indicating that the suspects and victim possibly knew each other. “We do not believe this is random,” he said. (See earlier India-West story: https://bit.ly/2IO5VEm)
According to charging documents, in April 2016, Sarkar and Moore purchased a $500,000 life insurance policy, listing Moore as the primary beneficiary, and two of Sarkar’s three daughters as contingent beneficiaries. Moore was listed as Sarkar’s domestic partner on the policy. She later told police that she had “an occasional sexual relationship” with Sarkar.
In September 2016, the life insurance policy was changed to remove Sarkar’s daughters. Moore’s son was listed as the lone contingent beneficiary, and Moore remained the primary beneficiary.
In 2017, Sarkar purchased another life insurance policy for $300,000, listing one of his daughters as the primary beneficiary and the two others as contingent beneficiaries. That policy was also later changed to list Moore as the primary beneficiary, removing the daughters.
Before the murder, Salvant allegedly cased Sarkar’s home early morning Oct. 1 and 2. On the morning of the murder, Salvant sent a message to Moore, saying: “I am set to do everything tonight.” Moore had earlier paid Salvant $500, and offered him a share of the life insurance policies’ proceeds, according to charging documents. After Sarkar was found shot multiple times in his bedroom, Salvant, a two-time convicted felon who lives near Sacramento, Calif., told friends and associates that he was going to be coming into a large sum of money very soon.
On Nov. 17, Salvant told a friend he was about to get some money. “I’m an evil person. I committed a cardinal sin. I already did it. So, ain’s no going back from here,” as reported by the DA in the charging documents.
The suspects met on Nov. 15 in Redwood City, Calif.; the police secretly videotaped the meeting. Moore told Salvant that the insurance money would not come in before Thanksgiving; the suspected killer expressed frustration, according to the police. Moore submitted her claims to the life insurance companies and later told Salvant in an encrypted text that the money would come in before Christmas. “I will be so happy,” he reportedly said.
The pair were arrested Dec. 18 in Redwood City. Both repeatedly lied to investigators, according to charging documents.
