Medical staff attend to Covid-19 positive patients in the emergency ward at the Holy Family hospital on May 6 in New Delhi. False rumors floating on social media in California’s San Francisco East Bay Area suggest that large numbers of Indian Americans returning from India have been hospitalized at Fremont’s Washington Hospital after testing positive for Covid. “We are not experiencing a surge of Indian American patients showing up with Covid,” Gisela Hernandez, director of community relations at Washington Hospital, told India-West. (Rebecca Conway/Getty Images)