NEW YORK – A newly married couple from New York drowned on their honeymoon at a Caribbean resort, family members said.
Pakistani American corporate attorney Mohammad Malik, 35, and his bride, Dr. Noor Shah, 29, were swimming near their Turks and Caicos Islands resort on Oct. 28 when they were pulled under by strong riptides, R. Maqbool Malik, the groom’s father, told Newsday.
Witnesses pulled the couple from the water and performed CPR, but they died at the scene, the bereaved father said.
The pair had married four days earlier in East Meadow, New York.
“It’s a devastating loss,” Malik said. “This is a shock beyond belief. And it’s a tragedy of different dimensions when you have to lay two children to rest in a joint funeral.”
A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department confirmed the deaths.
Malik criticized the resort, Como Parrot Cay, for failing to post warning signs about potentially dangerous riptides. Chris Orlikowski, a spokesperson for Como Hotels and Resorts, said in a statement Nov. 10 that company officials are “deeply saddened by the tragic accident.” He said the company is cooperating with the investigation.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: Mohammad Malik, a graduate of Cornell University and an attorney at Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP in Manhattan, was dating Shah, a fourth-year surgical resident who was applying to a vascular surgery fellowship this year, for about two years, according to Newsday.
In a statement, Olshan Frome called the couple “shining lights who touched everyone who had the benefit of knowing them. Mohammad was a humble, bright and talented attorney and a truly kind and gentle soul. Mohammad always strove to live life to the fullest and to appreciate the richness of human experience.”
Shah, who grew up in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, according to the publication, was a graduate of Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and a fourth-year resident in the Department of Surgery at NYU Langone Health.
