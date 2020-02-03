Leila Janah, a brilliant Indian American social entrepreneur who, even at a young age, worked fervently to provide thousands of less fortunate people in Africa and India with jobs, has died due to complications of a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
Janah was 37 years old.
Samasource, for which Janah served as the founder and chief executive officer, announced she had died from complications of Epithelioid Sarcoma on Jan. 24.
Janah spearheaded a global impact sourcing movement and was a champion for environmental sustainability and ending global poverty. She was the founder and CEO of three organizations, all with a common mission to give work: Samasource, a global for-profit technology leader in training data for AI; LXMI, a fair-trade, organic skin care company; and Samaschool, a non-profit focused on reskilling for the new economy.
Her commitment to creating a better world was unparalleled. The ripple effects of her work will be felt for generations, Samasource said in a statement.
“We are all committed to continuing Leila’s work, and to ensuring her legacy and vision is carried out for years to come,” the company stated.
“To accomplish this, Wendy Gonzalez, longtime business partner and friend to Leila, will take the helm as interim CEO of Samasource. Previously the organization’s COO, Wendy has spent the past five years working alongside Leila to craft Samasource’s vision and strategy,” it continued.
“Samaschool will continue to serve those gaining skills for the new economy, and LXMI will continue to operate and provide meaningful, dignified work to women in East Africa.
“We will miss Leila’s infectious laugh, her tenacious spirit, and her ability to inspire all she encountered to be a force for good in the world. Our deepest sympathies extend to Leila’s husband, Tassilo, her stepdaughter, her family, and her friends,” Samasource concluded.
Janah traveled to Mumbai, India, in about 2005 as a management consultant to help take an outsourcing company public. Riding through the city by auto rickshaw, she passed an enormous slum. But after arriving at the outsourcing center, she found a staff of educated middle-class workers. Few, if any, of the nearby poor were employed there, a New York Times report said.
“Couldn’t the people from the slums do some of this work?” she recalled thinking, in an interview with Wired magazine in 2015, the Times report added.
It proved to be a galvanizing moment for Janah, who called the intellect of the poorest people in the world “the biggest untapped resource” in the global economy, it said.
In 2008, she founded Samasource in Kenya with the mission to improve the lives of those living below the poverty line.
The company employs more than 2,900 people in Kenya, Uganda and India, creating data for companies around the world that need to test numerous artificial intelligence products, including self-driving cars and smart hardware, according to reports.
The company has helped more than 50,000 people lift themselves out of poverty and has become one of the largest employers in East Africa, according to Samasource's website.
The workers generate data that is used for projects as diverse as self-driving cars, video game technology and software that helps park rangers in sub-Saharan Africa prevent elephant poaching.
At least half the people hired by Samasource are women, the company says.
Samasource’s employees have worked under contracts with companies including Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Walmart, Getty Images, Glassdoor and Vulcan Capital, a holding company formed by Paul G. Allen, a founder of Microsoft.
Before founding Samasource, Janah was a visiting scholar with Stanford University's Program on Global Justice and Australian National University's Center for Applied Philosophy and Public Ethics, her bio notes.
Janah was born on Oct. 9, 1982, in Lewiston, New York, near Niagara Falls. Her father, Sahadev Chirayath, is a structural engineer; her mother, Martine Janah, held various jobs after immigrating to the United States. Leila began using her mother’s surname professionally about 10 years ago, the report notes.
The family moved to Arizona before settling in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Janah’s desire to help improve the world gained traction when she was in middle school and joined the local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.
During high school, she went to a rural area of Ghana as part of an international student exchange program to teach blind children; she learned Braille while she was there.
“I had never experienced anything like the poverty I saw there,” she said in an interview with Hearts on Fire, an organization devoted to social change. “It helped me to understand how poverty oppresses people.”
After graduating from Harvard in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in development studies, Janah worked for Katzenbach Partners, a management consulting company in New York, the Times report said.
She was later a founding director of Incentives for Global Health, which develops market-based financial solutions to meet health problems, and worked for the World Bank’s development research group.
Janah has been honored with many awards for her work, including being named to the Fortune 2017 “40 Under 40” list and winner of a Heinz Award in 2014.
