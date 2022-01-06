British Indian entrepreneur Reuben Singh, CEO of private equity fund Isher Capital and founder of the alldayPA contact center company, recently added five new Rolls-Royce Cullinans to his ‘Jewel collection’, according to an email received by India-West.
The five new Rolls-Royce Cullinans are named the 'Festival of Lights' collection, among which is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan 'Kesari', said the release.
A Black Badge Cullinan, 'Kesari' is a specially commissioned, 1 of 1 car in the world. Badged 'Kesari', it is painted in a special formulation orange and is his homage to both his religion and culture, noted the release.
The collection also included a 'Diamond' (Black) and 'Flame' (Red), special Cullinan commissions.
Born into a business family, Singh has served on a government advisory panel for small businesses under former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.
