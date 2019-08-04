LONDON (IANS) – A 23-year-old Indian-origin doctor has been crowned ‘Miss England 2019’ after fending off competition from dozens of other models, the media reported Aug 2.
Bhasha Mukherjee, 23, from Derby, holds two different medical degrees, has an IQ of 146, making her officially a ‘genius’, and is fluent in five languages, reports the Daily Mail.
She was due to start her new job as a junior doctor at a hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire, just hours after the Miss England finale Aug. 1 evening.
“Some people might think pageant girls are airheads, but we all stand for a cause,” she said before the contest. “My pageant career all started to happen while I was in the middle of studying at medical school – it took a lot of convincing for me to do it, but eventually I decided to do it to balance out my studying and give me a break.”
Mukherjee was born in India. Her family relocated to the U.K. when she was nine.
She went on to complete two bachelor’s degrees: one in medical sciences and the other in medicine and surgery from the University of Nottingham.
As the winner of the Miss England title, she will now contest in the Miss World pageant and will also win a holiday to Mauritius.
