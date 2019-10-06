The Yidan Prize Foundation recently announced its 2019 cohort of laureates, honoring Usha Goswami among them.
Prof. Goswami, who won the Yidan Prize for Education Research Laureate, is a world-leading researcher in the fields of literacy, neuroscience and education.
Goswami is a professor of cognitive developmental neuroscience at the University of Cambridge, and a Fellow of St John’s College Cambridge.
Goswami founded and serves as director of the world’s first Centre for Neuroscience in Education. Her research has identified the importance of children’s awareness of linguistic rhythm patterns for their reading acquisition, and has also revealed the brain basis of rhythm perception, showing how this neural process is impaired in developmental dyslexia.
These discoveries are enabling transformative educational interventions that have the potential to benefit millions of children worldwide.
Goswami was elected a Fellow of the British Academy in 2013, and has won a range of international prizes for her research. She has given talks on neuroscience and learning in numerous countries’ governments and organizations, has published 8 books and over 180 research papers, and has written widely for educators and for the public.
Also named a laureate was Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, who won the Yidan Prize for Education Development Laureate.
