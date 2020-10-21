Indian-origin author-poet Bhanu Kapil was selected as one of the 10 shortlisted artists for this year's T.S. Eliot Prize, named after the renowned 20th-century American-British poet.
Kapil, who was born in England and grew up in London, was named to the list from his work, “How to Wash a Heart,” which explores the relationship between an immigrant guest and a citizen host.
The writer, who lives between the U.K. and U.S., where she spent 21 years at Naropa University in Boulder, Colorado, has six books of poetry/prose to her credit, including “The Vertical Interrogation of Strangers,” “Schizophrene” and “Ban en Banlieue,” according to her bio.
Earlier this year, she won the American award, the Windham-Campbell Prize, in the poetry category in recognition of her literary achievements.
"The impact of receiving the Windham-Campbell Prize during a global pandemic is life-changing and life-supporting for myself and my family. I hope that I can use whatever relief or good that comes from having won such an honor to be of service, on-going, to those in more vulnerable situations than my own," Kapil said at the time.
“How to Wash a Heart” is her first full-length collection to be published in the U.K. and is drawn from a performance in London last year. It has been praised for using poetry as a mode of interrogation, according to reports.
The T.S. Eliot Prize, described as the most valuable prize in British poetry and the only major poetry prize judged purely by established poets, comes with a winner's check for GBP 25,000. The shortlisted poets are presented with checks for GBP 1,500 each.
The prize was inaugurated in 1993 to celebrate the Poetry Book Society's 40th birthday and honor its founding poet, T.S. Eliot. It is awarded annually to the author of the best new collection of poetry, published in the UK and Ireland.
The winner of this year's prize, run by the T.S. Eliot Foundation, is expected to be unveiled in January 2021.
