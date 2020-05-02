PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Anita Shukla was among seven faculty members awarded a Research Achievement Award from Brown University during its annual program to honor exceptional scholars across a wide variety of disciplines.
In addition to the award, the Indian American researcher and each of the other winners received a $5000 research stipend.
Shukla received an Early Career Research Achievement Award in engineering. Her research focuses on designing responsive and targeted biomaterials for applications in drug delivery and regenerative medicine.
Brown Provost Richard M. Locke said the scholars — whose fields of study range from pediatrics to engineering to computer science to the visual arts — illustrate the kind of high-impact research that takes place in the field and in laboratories across the Brown campus.
“With its culture of collaboration and excellence, Brown is uniquely positioned to address critical societal issues through rigorous research, teaching and service,” Locke said in a press release. “Our faculty are central to these efforts. Research helps us understand and mitigate great challenges, and this year’s award winners are outstanding examples of this.”
A member of the Center for Biomedical Engineering at Brown, Shukla has done considerable work to treat infections, including development of bacteria- and fungi-degradable hydrogels to control resistance and toxicity.
She is the recipient of a number of awards, including a Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, a National Science Foundation CAREER Award and an Office of Naval Research Director of Research Early Career grant.
