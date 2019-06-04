WASHINGTON — Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will be honored for his work as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.
The Kansas City Star reports that the Hindu American Foundation plans to give Brownback its Mahatma Gandhi Award for Advancing Pluralism.
The foundation said May 30 that the award recognizes individuals or institutions that foster America's “inclusive and pluralistic character.''
The foundation praised Brownback's advocacy for Hindu minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and other Muslim majority nations.
President Donald Trump nominated Brownback to the ambassadorship in July 2017, but Brownback wasn't confirmed by the U.S. Senate until January 2018.
He faced strong opposition from Democrats because of his record of opposing LGBT rights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.