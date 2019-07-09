Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, arrives at Parliament to present the Union Budget 2019, in New Delhi on July 5. Setting a new precedent Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday is seen hugging the budget documents wrapped in a red cloth, the traditional 'bahi khaata' way, instead of the leather briefcase that until now her predecessors walked around with. (IANS photo)